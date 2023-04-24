Koda's (SGX:BJZ) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Koda (SGX:BJZ), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Koda:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$4.6m ÷ (US$80m - US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Koda has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 8.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Koda's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Koda has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Koda, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. However it looks like Koda might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Koda's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Koda's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 37% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Koda does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

