U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.86
    -46.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.01
    -207.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.52
    -203.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.70
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3230
    +0.2510 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,928.78
    -346.26 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.21
    -7.68 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Disney's earnings call

Koddi's Quality Score Improves Ad Relevance for Commerce Media Networks

·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koddi, the commerce media partner for publishers and advertisers, today announced innovations to its unique Quality Score feature for commerce media publishers leveraging its Koddi Ads product. This latest enhancement from Koddi is the first of its kind, delivering immediate quality scoring that is automatically populated and optimized based on private market data.

Koddi is a provider of adtech optimization and media management software and services, powering advertising programs that drive measurable revenue growth to the best brands in the world. (PRNewsfoto/Koddi)
Koddi is a provider of adtech optimization and media management software and services, powering advertising programs that drive measurable revenue growth to the best brands in the world. (PRNewsfoto/Koddi)

The Quality Score feature empowers every commerce media network with its own relevance scoring mechanism that can activate as soon as seven days after launch, based on first-party data, to ensure that ads shown to users are the most relevant possible. Quality Score improves its results via machine learning to continually improve and enhance commerce media performance - publishers saw increases to CTR of up to 25% during testing, which improved both daily volume and shopper experience.

Quality Score uses historical data combined with client-provided product information to continuously predict which products are most likely to drive program growth. When applied in the auction model, Koddi helps to ensure that the result set is not only relevant to users, but also highly likely to drive interaction.

"Koddi is committed to ensuring that publishers can deliver not just a great commerce media program, but one that is attuned to their specific business goals," said Eric Brackmann, Head of Commerce Media at Koddi. "We are proud to offer the industry's first tunable scoring model that operates at an individual program level in any industry - retail, travel, grocery, automotive, or any other."

About Koddi

Koddi is a global technology company with software and services that empower advertisers and publishers to increase awareness, generate demand, and drive revenue. Our commerce media platform, Koddi Ads, enables retailers, marketplaces, and publishers to build their own media networks, powered by first-party data and next generation user experiences.

Our privacy-first, people-driven approach and nearly a decade of expertise equips us with the technology and strategy that generates best-in-class returns for advertisers, incremental revenue for publishers, and elevated on-site experiences for shoppers. Whether you know it as commerce media, retail media, native ads, or sponsored listings, Koddi's platform effectively and efficiently positions relevant ads in front of shoppers, creating new revenue streams and future-proofing your business in an unpredictable market.

For more information, please visit koddi.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koddis-quality-score-improves-ad-relevance-for-commerce-media-networks-301742538.html

SOURCE Koddi

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Is Joining the AI Race. It’s Developing a ChatGPT Rival.

    Alibaba is putting a ChatGPT-style tool it through internal testing, the company said Wednesday. It's just the latest tech giant to do so.

  • Alphabet Stock Falls. Microsoft’s Push Into AI Search Is a Threat.

    Alphabet and Microsoft both announced innovations this week that will add artificial-intelligence features to internet search. Investors now see Bing as a legitimate challenger.

  • Silicon Valley Giants Battle for AI Supremacy: Microsoft, Google, Baidu Compete in AI Race

    Silicon Valley’s tech giants are poised for a fight over AI superiority. Here’s what you need to know: The emergence of ChatGPT has led to an arms race in the tech sector as Microsoft and Google scramble to integrate generative artificial intelligence into their search platforms. Microsoft revealing it will begin using OpenAI’s ChatGPT in some of its products, including its Bing search engine, as the company looks to capitalize on ChatGPT’s popularity to take market share away from Google. “It is definitely a new day for search. The opportunity to bring and infuse AI and new chat-like experiences with the tools that people use the most on the web today, which is the search engine and browser, is the opportunity to do something completely new.” Microsoft Head of Devices and Search, Yusuf Mehdi told Yahoo Finance. Just this week, Google releasing its own AI chatbot to compete with the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. Google CEO Sundar Pichai introducing the newest entry in the AI revolution.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Why Cloudflare Looms Among Emerging AI Stocks Amid OpenAI Cloud Deal

    Cloudflare looms among emerging AI stocks amid its partnership with ChatGPT-owner OpenAI. Cloudflare reports earnings on Feb. 9.

  • Top Stocks to Buy: Cloud Computing Breakdown

    Cloud computing is a complex universe with several categories and segments, including public cloud services, cybersecurity, software as a service (or SaaS), open source, and more. The video below breaks down the cloud ecosystem and provides the top stocks to buy in each category.

  • This Company Is Beating Google to Chat-Based Search, and It's Not Microsoft

    The chatbot has shown the public a clear indication of what artificial intelligence is capable of, answering complex queries, writing jokes, and writing code. Artificial intelligence has become a buzzword across the tech industry, and AI stocks like C3.ai are suddenly surging. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which formed a strategic partnership with OpenAI and invested $1 billion in the start-up in 2019, looks like an early favorite to benefit as it has been adding OpenAI tools like ChatGPT to its products, and is even rumored to be rolling out a ChatGPT-powered version of its Bing search engine in March.

  • WazirX Calls Binance Allegations 'False and Misleading,' Plans to Seek Recourse

    Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has said "allegations made by Binance in their blog are false and unsubstantiated," according to a blog post published on Tuesday.

  • Laid-off employee calls out ridiculous email from former boss: 'This is exploitation'

    "I had to calm down before making this video."

  • Netflix Really Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing, In These Key Areas

    Many of us have spent our valuable hours with streamer Netflix (nearly 204 million per day, according to some estimates), and now the company wants us to pay up for our time. According to the media giant, the numbers simply don't add up when you consider the amount of people who enjoy Netflix every day versus the amount of paying subscribers. According to a Netflix release, at least four international markets: Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain will see the new policy.

  • Google's ChatGPT rival Bard: what you need to know

    Google has announced the launch of its own AI content generator called Bard that could rival ChatGPT, which now has over 100 million users.

  • Microsoft's ChatGPT-Powered Search Is Ready for Prime Time. Here's What It Means for Investors

    Just weeks after OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT, the transformational chatbot that has already attracted 100 million users, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has announced it's launching a version of its Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT technology. The move has the potential to upend Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominance of internet search, a massive, high-margin business that has made Google the most valuable advertising property in the world. Search also contributes more than half of Alphabet's revenue and profits, and that could be up for grabs as the next iteration of search arrives.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed more than 4% on Tuesday after the software giant announced some highly anticipated, AI-powered upgrades to its web browser and search tools. Microsoft is adding a new chat box to its Bing homepage. The new AI-driven tool can provide more complete and relevant answers than traditional search engines, according to Microsoft.

  • Microsoft Is Coming For Google And Its Cash Cow

    After several years of peace, the tech giants Microsoft and Google have taken out the boxing gloves. Microsoft sees the new generation of chatbots as an opportunity to redistribute the cards in the search-engine industry, which over the past decade has been dominated by Google . As the Redmond, Wash., software giant sent invitations to journalists inviting them to a last-minute event on Feb. 7, Google tried to torpedo its rival's plans and draw coverage to itself.

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Blockchain Regulation, Clarity Key For U.S. To Take The Lead, Experts Say

    Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin, Ethereum edge lower early Wednesday. Experts say America could fall behind on blockchain tech without regulatory clarity.

  • Ethereum Name Service DAO Passes Vote to Sell 10K Ether

    The DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has voted to liquidate 10,000 ether for USDC to cover operating costs for the next two years.

  • China's globalizing startups could be a boon to US cloud giants

    After quarters of rapid growth fueled by remote work, the cloud market is cooling down as businesses look for ways to curb cloud spending in post-COVID times and an uncertain economy. There is a silver lining -- U.S. cloud giants are getting business from Chinese internet firms that are looking to set up shop overseas. China's tech companies have been expanding abroad for decades, but many feel a new urgency to venture out amid growing competition and compliance risks at home (which you can read about in detail here, here and here).

  • Sekur Private Data Will Soon Be Launching Its Swiss Hosted SekurVPN For Privacy Enthusiasts

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Arista Networks, Harmonic and TESSCO Technologies

    Arista Networks, Harmonic and TESSCO Technologies have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • UPDATE 7-Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google

    Microsoft Corp is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, signaling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind. The maker of the Windows operating system is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars of investment as it directly challenges Alphabet Inc's Google, which for years has outpaced Microsoft in search and browser technology. Now, Microsoft is rolling out an intelligent chatbot to live alongside Bing's search results, putting AI that can summarize web pages, synthesize disparate sources, even compose emails and translate them into more consumers' hands.