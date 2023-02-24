Kodiak Copper announces a new claim package contiguous with its MPD project in BC

Vancouver --News Direct-- Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak Copper Corp. president and CEO Claudia Tornquist joins Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with news that the company has entered a purchase agreement with Donald Rippon of Mineworks Ventures Inc to acquire a 100% interest in 11 claims contiguous with Kodiak's 100%-owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia.

Tornquist told Proactive that the addition of the claim package adds further strategic ground that complements Kodiak's land holdings. With preparations for the company's 2023 exploration program at MPD well advanced, she said Kodiak will soon update shareholders with its plans for a large drill campaign on multiple targets.

