Kodiak Gas Services Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$1.29m

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:KGS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Kodiak Gas Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director Robert McKee bought US$360k worth of shares at a price of US$16.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$26.46. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Kodiak Gas Services insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Kodiak Gas Services Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Kodiak Gas Services insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Independent Director Margaret Montana bought US$51k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Kodiak Gas Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Kodiak Gas Services insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$2.2m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kodiak Gas Services Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Kodiak Gas Services stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Kodiak Gas Services has 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

