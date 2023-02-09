U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.00
    +27.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,186.00
    +191.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,669.75
    +124.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.00
    +12.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.13
    -0.34 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.30
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    +0.0054 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    +0.64 (+3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    +0.0093 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7390
    -0.5970 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,728.88
    -399.75 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.70
    -13.19 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,948.95
    +63.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Kodiak Sciences Announces Upcoming Presentation of KSI-301 (tarcocimab tedromer) Clinical Data and Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Development Programs at the Angiogenesis, Exudation and Degeneration 2023 Virtual Meeting

·7 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that a presentation will be made at the upcoming Angiogenesis, Exudation and Degeneration 2023 Virtual Meeting including clinical data from Kodiak's investigational therapy KSI-301 (tarcocimab tedromer) and an update on Kodiak's pipeline of Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) development programs.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Update on KSI-301 (tarcocimab tedromer) and Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Development Programs

Presenter: Diana V. Do, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs, Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA

Presentation date and time: February 11, 2023; 1:10 PM ET

"We continue to make strong progress executing multiple trials across the tarcocimab (KSI-301) clinical program. We anticipate four Phase 3 clinical study readouts later this year, in approximately 3Q2023. Building on the unique durability shown in BEACON, our positive Phase 3 study in retinal vein occlusion where we doubled the treatment interval for all patients, we look forward to the results across the broader Phase 3 program in which we explore 5- and 6- month durability in patients with diabetic eye disease," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences.

"We are also pleased to have successfully opened the IND for KSI-501, our second product candidate built from the ABC platform. KSI-501 is a potential first-in-class bispecific ABC that is designed to inhibit two powerful pathophysiologic mechanisms in retinal disease, VEGF and IL-6. With the IND cleared by the US FDA, we plan to initiate the Phase 1 study shortly. We look forward to engaging with the retina community as we actively develop this new agent which has the potential to bring additional benefits to patients with a number of retinal diseases including diabetic eye disease, neovascular macular degeneration and uveitic macular edema."

Kodiak plans to post the presentation slides on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ at the beginning of the presentation.

About tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301)

Tarcocimab tedromer is an investigational anti-VEGF therapy built on Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing available agents. Kodiak's objective with tarcocimab tedromer is to develop a new first-line agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease. The tarcocimab tedromer clinical program is designed to assess the product's durability, efficacy and safety in several major retinal vascular diseases in parallel, through the DAYLIGHT study in wet AMD, the GLEAM and GLIMMER studies in DME, the BEACON study in RVO and the GLOW study in non-proliferative DR (without DME). The global tarcocimab tedromer clinical program is being conducted at 150+ study sites in more than 10 countries. Kodiak is developing and owns global rights to tarcocimab tedromer.

About KSI-501

Also built on Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) Platform, KSI-501 is an investigational, potential first-in-class bispecific ABC that is designed to inhibit two mechanisms implicated in retinal diseases: vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and interleukin-6 (IL-6). The trap-antibody fusion component of KSI-501 acts as (i) a soluble decoy receptor inhibiting the binding of VEGF-A and PLGF to their cognate receptors and (ii) an antibody that binds soluble interleukin-6, inhibiting its binding to both soluble and membrane-bound IL-6 receptors. IL-6 is a pro-inflammatory cytokine implicated in the pathophysiology of multiple retinal diseases and, in conditions for which anti-VEGF treatment is used, elevated levels of ocular IL-6 have been associated with poor anti-VEGF treatment response. KSI-501 is designed to provide potent inhibition of both VEGF-mediated angiogenesis and IL-6 mediated inflammation and has the potential to become a new category of retinal medicines with greater therapeutic efficacy than existing therapies. The IND for KSI-501 has been cleared, and a Phase 1 dose escalation study in diabetic macular edema (DME) patients is planned to commence shortly.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, we are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, tarcocimab tedromer, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world, and diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development. KSI-501 is our dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer conjugate targeting both VEGF (VEGF-trap) and IL-6 (anti-IL-6 antibody) for the treatment of retinal diseases. We are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding: the expected timing of clinical study readouts; the potential benefits of KSI-501, including its potential to be a first-in-class bispecific ABC inhibiting VEGF and IL-6; the anticipated commencement of a Phase 1 study of KSI-501; the objectives and anticipated benefits of our KSI-301 clinical program; and expansion of our research pipeline. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: cessation or delay of any clinical studies and/or development of tarcocimab and/or KSI-501 may occur; the risk that preliminary safety, efficacy and durability data for our tarcocimab tedromer product candidate may not continue or persist; the risk that tarcocimab tedromer may not have the anti-VEGF effect or impact on the treatment of patients as expected; the risk that KSI-501 may not inhibit VEGF and IL-6 or have an impact on the treatment of patients as expected; future regulatory milestones of tarcocimab and/or KSI-501, including related to current and planned clinical studies, may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; adverse economic conditions may significantly impact our business and operations, including our clinical trial sites, and those of our manufacturers, contract research organizations or others with whom we conduct business; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-announces-upcoming-presentation-of-ksi-301-tarcocimab-tedromer-clinical-data-and-antibody-biopolymer-conjugate-development-programs-at-the-angiogenesis-exudation-and-degeneration-2023-virtual-meeting-301742857.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • VistaGen Shares Plunge Amid Uncertainty Around Its Anxiety Trial

    After the markets closed on Tuesday, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) reported a Q3 FY23 net loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.05) per share, narrower than the consensus of $(0.07). William Blair estimated an EPS loss of $(0.06). VistaGen says that it is not advisable to resume the PALISADE-2 study after failed Phase 3 PALISADE-1 trial of PH94B for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD). Also Read: Vistagen Strengthens Its Neurology-Focused Pipeline With Pherin Pharma Acquisiti

  • Pfizer, Novartis, Merck Executives Say They Are Hunting for Deals Again

    Big drugmakers are looking for new products because lower-priced competitors are coming that could take away nearly a quarter of sales.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • Why Are Hoth Therapeutics Shares Moving Today?

    Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model. The data support the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing of 20mg/kg and 40mg/kg of HT-ALZ. HT-ALZ is therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for dementia related to Alzheimer's. Hoth reports that the longer treatment before the beginning of testing improves the performance of more

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Vertex Stock Topples As Investors Seek Clearer Vision Of Future Despite Huge Profit Beat

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals' fourth-quarter sales divided analysts Wednesday as VRTX stock toppled on a lack of near-term catalysts.

  • CVS Makes $10 Billion Bet on Seniors

    Despite government actions that have crimped profitability, CVS sees opportunity in expanding its Medicare Advantage business.

  • Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name

    Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife with pricing inefficiencies. For example, one tablet of the Type 2 diabetes treatment Metformin costs over $500 at retail prices. But through Cuban’s company, the same tablet is just $46.20. The company

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink may have illegally transported pathogens, animal advocates say

    An animal-welfare organization said it plans to ask a U.S. government agency on Thursday to investigate Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink over records it said show potentially illegal movement of hazardous pathogens. The Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM) said in a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which was shared with Reuters, that it has obtained emails and other documents that suggest unsafe packaging and movement of implants removed from the brains of monkeys. The letter said records that the group obtained showed instances of pathogens, such as antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus and herpes B virus, that may have been transported without proper containment measures.

  • Sage and Biogen's NDA for Depression Drug Gets Priority Review

    Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and partner, Biogen Inc.'s (BIIB) NDA for zuranolone to treat adults with MDD and PPD accepted by the FDA and granted priority review.

  • Inhibikase Therapeutics raises $10M as disease treatments show success

    The Atlanta-based pharmaceutical company raised $10 million to develop treatments related to Parkinson’s Disease and chronic myelogenous leukemia.

  • CVS Reaches $10.6 Billion Deal to Buy Clinic Owner Oak Street Health

    The all-cash deal would widen CVS’s healthcare offerings and is the latest sign of the growing tie-ups between health insurers and primary-care doctors.

  • ‘No one really wants to talk about COVID anymore,’ the WHO’s pandemic lead laments. But the ‘worst case’ possibility of a new coronavirus exists

    “Omicron can cause severe disease” and “is not nature’s vaccine,” experts warned, raising concerns that evolution could produce a more dangerous variant—or a new coronavirus altogether.

  • Medicaid and Nursing Homes: A Quick Guide to the Rules

    Medicaid may cover nursing home care and expenses, but it will depend on the situation. In order to qualify for Medicaid, you must first meet income requirements.

  • Popular Household Product Maker Recalls Almost 5 Million Products for Bacteria Risk

    A popular household cleaning product is being recalled because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.

  • Texas sues Biden administration for asking pharmacies to fill reproductive health prescriptions

    Texas sued the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday to prevent it from asking pharmacies to fill reproductive health prescriptions. The Biden administration said in July 2022 that refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy could violate federal law, regardless of various state bans on the procedure. This guidance from the Biden administration, which involved roughly 60,000 U.S. retail pharmacies, came days after Biden signed an executive order easing access to services to terminate pregnancies after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortions legal nationwide.

  • CVS digs into primary care with $9.5 billion Oak Street Health deal

    CVS Health Corp will buy Oak Street Health Inc for about $9.5 billion in cash, joining rivals in adding primary care to its portfolio as pressure mounts on its health insurance business. Oak Street is losing money and not expected to contribute to CVS earnings for years, but analysts said the deal is strategically sound and shares of the multi-business company were up 4.5%. The deal - CVS' third largest in the last decade - echoes moves by rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance, Cigna Corp and UnitedHealth Group Inc as a focus on primary and urgent care delivery has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Roche Touts Positive Crovalimab Data From Late-Stage Study In Rare Blood Condition

    Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) has announced results from the global phase 3 COMMODORE 2 study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of crovalimab in treatment-naive people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The study met its co-primary efficacy endpoints of transfusion avoidance and control of hemolysis (the ongoing destruction of red blood cells measured by lactate dehydrogenase levels). Also Read: Roche Flags Lower 2023 Sales On Declining Demand For COVID-19 Treatment, Diagnostics.

  • Baby Formula Industry Slammed for Marketing, Lobbying Tactics in WHO Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of infant formula use misleading marketing and aggressive lobbying tactics to drive sales in a $55 billion-a-year industry, according to a three-paper series from the World Health Organization. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief

  • CVS Health Confirms $10.6 billion Takeover Of Oak Street Health

    "Combining Oak Street Health's platform with CVS Health's unmatched reach will create the premier value-based primary care solution," said CVS CEO Karen Lynch.