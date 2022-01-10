U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.67
    -82.36 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,718.93
    -512.73 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,588.83
    -347.08 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,148.15
    -31.66 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.19
    -0.71 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0054 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8050
    +0.0340 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3470
    -0.2030 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,695.81
    -742.77 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.11
    -88.11 (-8.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.07
    -33.21 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Kodland, which teaches kids digital skills, grabs $9M to scale its online coding school

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

London-based Kodland, which started out back in 2018 offering in-person courses for children to learn digital skills like computer programming before switching focus to online learning from early 2020, has closed a $9M Series A funding round to scale into more markets.

The round is led by Redseed Ventures, with participation from Baring Vostok, Kismet, Flyer One Ventures, and Alexander Nevinsky, a partner at New York based I2BF.

Kodland's remote courses for children aged 6-17 are currently available in the UK, Ireland, US, Canada, CIS Region, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Argentina -- with the startup offering proprietary localized content for each target region (although its users are spread across some 40 countries). So far, it says some 16,000 children have been signed up for its paid courses.

The new funding will be used to further expand the reach of its online courses.

The courses focus on group- and project-based learning, teaching kids digital skills including coding, website building, games creation, animation and video editing in a way that's structured to be more fun and interactive than traditional classroom-based lessons. Although the online learning offered by Kodland's platform is guided by teachers rather than self serve.

Gift Guide: 20+ STEM toy gift ideas for aspiring young builders

Kodland says it has around 1,000 teachers on its platform (some are employed by it, some are gig workers, depending on the market); while the "typical" ratio is one teacher per 15 pupils. It notes its platform does also offer one-to-one teaching.

The edtech startup says it's focused on extracurricular teaching of digital skills for kids vs selling tools and resources to schools as it's easier to scale globally -- meaning it skips the complexities of K12 procurement.

And with a nod towards the creator economy, it's established its own "accelerator" -- called Out of the Box -- where it offers (extra) support to the most talented students to help them monetize their digital creations by turning them into "real-life" products.

Kodland's latest tranche of funding -- which brings its total raised to date to $11M -- will be used for market expansion, with courses in a further eight languages planned over the next two years. It says it will also be spending on product development.

"During 2022 we will expand further in English-speaking countries, in addition to UK and Ireland, enter Spanish-speaking countries and several countries in South-East Asia," the startup tells TechCrunch.

A smaller slice of the funding will be ploughed into its accelerator program.

The Series A funding comes off the back of what Kodland bills as "considerable traction" with students and "robust top-line growth" -- noting that it grew its revenue 6.5x in the third quarter of 2021 vs the same period last year.

Edtech generally has had a booming pandemic, given all the extra screen time caused by lockdowns and restrictions on in person mixing -- not to mention the demand for support as homeworking parents have sought tools to keep their offspring gainfully employed while they try to work.

That does mean competition is pretty heated, though.

Funding giants like Softbank have been ploughing millions into the space and a clutch of edtech unicorns is also driving plenty of M&A activity. A bunch of cohort-based learning platforms has also been successful in attracting recent investment -- by, similarly, seeking to bridge the gap between edtech and the creator economy.

Where kids are concerned, a giant of the category remains Roblox -- which leverages social gaming to get children interested in learning programming and potentially earning money off of their creations.

Still, Kodland's structure and focus -- STEM skills for kids delivered via teacher-led classes -- may help it carve a niche in the growing sea of edtech plays.

Billing itself as a "international online digital skills school for kids and teens", its marketing is geared toward pitching parents on the notion of quality educational screen time for their offspring -- selling bundles of four classes (aka a "module") for €110; or a "complete" course of 32 classes from €660.

Commenting on the Series A in a statement, Eugene Belov, managing partner at Redseed, said: "Traditional educational institutions have a hard time keeping up with the rapid pace of technological development in today's world. This often leads to a disconnect between the supply (skills and abilities of young graduates) and demand for talent (the requirements of modern workplaces). [Co-founders] Alexander [Nosulich] and Oleg [Kheyfets], are working hard on filling this gap by teaching their students skills which are very often left out of classical school programs, but which are becoming essential in today's digital universe. And the unique result-oriented way their programs are structured make them highly appealing to modern kids. We are very excited to support Kodland on their journey."

"There is no monopoly in the educational segment now, which means that more and more players are entering the market to meet the growing demand for educational services," added Vital Laptenok, general partner at Flyer One Ventures, in another supporting statement. "Those who understand the real needs of their customers will be able to become major players and set trends in the market. The Kodland team focuses precisely on the practical knowledge and opportunities for children to learn relevant professions in an interactive manner."

Edtech leans into the creator economy with cohort-based classes

Outschool is the newest edtech unicorn

 

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Plummeted 14% in December

    Failing to recover from its 7.6% decline in November, shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) plunged 14.4% in the last month of 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. With the crumbling confidence that the Build Back Better plan would come to fruition, questions about solar incentives in California, and an analyst's negative opinion about the shares, investors didn't feel like warming up to the solar stock in December. Renewable energy investors had been paying close attention to the progress of the Build Back Better plan through Congress.

  • Stocks Slide With Bond Yields at Pandemic High—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks continued to fall Monday, with technology stocks getting hit hard as bond yields hold at pandemic highs and concerns about Federal Reserve monetary policy dominate the market. Markets are still adjusting to tighter monetary policy from the Fed. As high inflation looks like it’s here to stay, the Fed is planning on raising interest rates several times this year. The expectation of higher short-term interest rates and a reduction in the balance sheet sent the price of the 10-year Treasury note down and the yield up to 1.78%, where it sits Monday.

  • EdTech Firm Fires 60,000 in Worst Cuts Since China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. fired tens of thousands of employees, the biggest layoffs disclosed since China embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on private enterprises more than a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexan

  • I have $80K in student loan debt from two degrees that I can’t even use. How can I repay these loans?

    Answer: Student loans ideally help lead to work which, in turn, adds up to income to pay back the advance. Here’s what pros say you, and people in a similar situation to you, may want to consider to help alleviate the burden of student loan debt, from loan forgiveness to a change in your repayment structure. “Being unable to use your degrees and being unable to ever work again are two different issues,” says financial and debt resolution attorney Leslie Tayne, founder and managing director of Tayne Law Group.

  • AT&T’s HBO and Netflix Triumph at Golden Globes

    FEATURE AT&T’s HBO and HBO Max dominated the TV section of the Golden Globes and Netflix won best picture at Sunday night ‘s 79th annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles HBO’s hit drama Succession picked up three awards for best television drama, best actor and best supporting actress.

  • Chicago Public Schools would go remote Wednesday under new CTU proposal, but mayor rejects it: ‘We will not relent’

    The Chicago Teachers Union unveiled a new proposal Saturday that would have remote learning start Wednesday districtwide if school officials agree to a set of additional COVID-19 safety protocols. But even before the union’s announcement was complete, Mayor Lori Lightfoot shot down the idea. Under the latest offer, CTU members would return to classrooms starting Monday — not for formal classes ...

  • 10 Must Watch Documentaries for Finance Professionals

    Here are the 10 must-watch documentaries every financial professional should see, offering new insights and a better understanding of the industry.

  • Omicron threatens to upend classrooms

    The omicron variant is posing the biggest challenge for schools to date, threatening in-person learning and upending a year where classrooms have mostly remained open. Some major school districts shifted to remote learning just ahead of the winter holidays with plans to continue through the first few weeks of January, while others made last-minute decisions driven by surging COVID-19 infections and staff shortages. There is immense public...

  • One of Bob Saget's final posts was musing on Betty White, afterlife

    Bob Saget died just a little more than a week after Betty White, whom he called "a remarkable talent and human being."

  • Another DeLand family to sue Volusia schools, claims admin put Black student in chokehold

    Another family in DeLand is suing Volusia schools after a male assistant principal from DeLand High put a Black female student in a chokehold.

  • New Oriental laid off 60,000 staff after China's education crackdown, founder says

    China's New Oriental dismissed 60,000 employees and saw operating income plunge by 80% after Beijing enforced new sweeping rules on the country's private education industry that barred for-profit tutoring last year, according to its founder. Yu Minhong, who founded the company in 1993, published the figures on his official WeChat account on Saturday in a disclosure that showed how the crackdown in July 2021 hit what was once one of China's largest private tutoring firms. The WeChat post did not specify a time period for the drop in operating profit.

  • 17-year-old Nashville musician Gayle sings 'abcdefu' on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'

    Nashville singer-songwriter Gayle made her television debut last week on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

  • The Real-Life Serial Killer Who Inspired the ‘Scream’ Movies

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/APAmerican history is filled with trailblazers, from Thomas Edison and Henry Ford to Albert Einstein and the Wright Brothers. According to Discovery+’s “Shock Docs” true-crime series, we should presumably add to that illustrious list paranormal expert Steve Shippy and “world renowned psychic medium” Cindy Kaza, who after conversing with serial killer Ed Gein in this past April’s Ed Gein: The Real Psycho now attempt to chat with anoth

  • People Revealed What Pretty Much Ruins Any Movie Instantly, And I'm Curious If You Agree With What They Think

    You'll never look at movies the same after this.View Entire Post ›

  • Morgan Wallen’s surprise Grand Ole Opry performance draws outrage. ‘Slap in the face’

    Morgan Wallen’s performance at the Opry drew plenty of criticism, including from fellow musician Jason Isbell.

  • Dwayne Hickman, Star of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Dead at 87

    Dwayne Hickman, star of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and The Bob Cummings Show, has passed away, TVLine has confirmed. Surrounded by his loved ones, Hickman died Sunday morning in Los Angeles as a result of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was 87. The actor’s first TV role was The Bob Cummings Show in […]

  • Watch for these conflicts over education in 2022

    Louisiana residents object to mask mandates at a state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting in August 2021. AP Photo/Melinda DeslatteAt school board meetings across the country in 2021, parents engaged in physical altercations, shouted at school board members and threatened them as well. These disagreements entered state politics, too, such as the 2021 Virginia governor’s race, which was largely shaped by conflicts over the how issues of race and racism are taught in the K-12 curr

  • Elmo's Unhinged Rant About a Pet Rock Resonates With the Exasperated

    Elmo wants the oatmeal raisin cookie, which is on a counter. Next to the cookie is a rock. But as Elmo reaches for it, his furry red hand is stopped by an orange one that belongs to Zoe, another “Sesame Street” character, who is concerned for the rock, a pet named Rocco. “No, no, no — wait, Elmo,” Zoe says. “Rocco says that he wants the oatmeal raisin cookie.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And it is at this point that Elmo — a children’s character usually associated

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans, You'll 100% Freak Out After Hearing This Latest Season 5 News

    Paramount Network's hit drama 'Yellowstone' just aired the season 4 finale. Now fans are asking “Is Yellowstone going to have a season 5?” Here are all the details about season 5's premiere date, cast news, spoilers, and how to stream seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Kevin Costner-led show.

  • Cal Poly wasn’t ready for omicron. Now students are paying the price

    “Even worse, there aren’t enough isolation beds to accommodate sick students,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board.