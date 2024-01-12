Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) shareholders have endured a 75% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN), who have seen the share price tank a massive 76% over a three year period. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Kogan.com isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Kogan.com saw its revenue shrink by 4.2% per year. That is not a good result. Having said that the 21% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ASX:KGN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2024

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kogan.com has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 3% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Kogan.com it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

