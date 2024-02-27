Advertisement
Kogan.com First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.08 (vs AU$0.22 loss in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$248.2m (down 9.9% from 1H 2023).

  • Net income: AU$8.70m (up from AU$23.8m loss in 1H 2023).

  • Profit margin: 3.5% (up from net loss in 1H 2023).

  • EPS: AU$0.08 (up from AU$0.22 loss in 1H 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kogan.com Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.2% growth forecast for the Multiline Retail industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Multiline Retail industry.

The company's shares are up 25% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Kogan.com has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

