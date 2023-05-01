Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Shares Could Be 36% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Kogan.com is AU$6.77 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$4.35 suggests Kogan.com is potentially 36% undervalued

Analyst price target for KGN is AU$4.64 which is 32% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Kogan.com Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$53.2m AU$31.4m AU$24.6m AU$39.0m AU$43.8m AU$47.3m AU$50.3m AU$52.7m AU$54.9m AU$56.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.05% Est @ 6.21% Est @ 4.93% Est @ 4.03% Est @ 3.40% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% AU$49.2 AU$26.9 AU$19.5 AU$28.6 AU$29.7 AU$29.7 AU$29.2 AU$28.3 AU$27.2 AU$26.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$294m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$57m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.1%– 1.9%) = AU$938m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$938m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= AU$431m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$725m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$4.4, the company appears quite good value at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kogan.com as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.038. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Kogan.com, we've compiled three pertinent items you should further research:

