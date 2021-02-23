U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.00
    -18.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,471.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,020.25
    -204.00 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.50
    -23.60 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.97
    +0.27 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    28.02
    -0.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.73
    +2.68 (+12.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4081
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3190
    +0.2660 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,057.03
    -5,727.83 (-10.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.17
    -160.16 (-14.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,607.30
    -4.94 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Kognitiv Corporation accelerates Platform-as-a-Service capabilities with key hires

·2 min read

Lin Classon and Jisun Hahn join collaborative commerce firm

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kognitiv Corporation, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, continues to make senior strategic hires across its Client and Product teams with the announcement of Jisun Hahn as SVP, Global Head of Industry Solutions and Lin Classon as SVP, Platform Strategies effective immediately.

Working collaboratively, Jisun Hahn and Lin Classon will be responsible for ensuring that emerging trends, like zero-party data and direct-to-consumer, as well the critical business requirements of Kognitiv's clients are being proactively assimilated into the growing capabilities of Kognitiv's Platform-as-a-Service and Managed Loyalty Services offering.

"Our vision for collaborative commerce is fueled by a belief that the next era of commerce will be driven by organizations' ability to trade and exchange between peers in a safe and secure network. That is a profound evolution from traditional ad-supported models and those relying on 3rd-Party aggregators. To do this effectively, our Client teams and our Product teams must be seamlessly integrated. That's the only way to ensure we're building what our clients need to succeed today but also in the future," said Kognitiv President Shawn Pearson. "Jisun's recent experience at Flexiti a Canadian fintech company and Lin's experience at Google make them the perfect combination of expertise and experience to ensure our product road map is future-proofed for our client's needs and reflects our aspiration to bring collaborative commerce to the market at scale."

Jisun Hahn as SVP, Global Head of Industry Solutions (CNW Group/Kognitiv)
Jisun Hahn as SVP, Global Head of Industry Solutions (CNW Group/Kognitiv)

"Kognitiv is taking on some of the most pressing, and difficult issues facing businesses today – How to create new and novel value for their most important customers at the critical moments of the customer journey." says Jisun "As consumers expectations rise, organizations unable to do that will inevitably fall behind." Lin echoes, "Platform-based models enable interactions and generate opportunities for all the organizations participating in them. A robust roadmap is critical to ensure that the full benefits of the network effects can be realized. I couldn't be more excited to partner with Jisun and embody the kind of value-creating collaboration that we're putting at the centre of how we work and what we are building."

Lin Classon as SVP, Platform Strategies effective immediately. (CNW Group/Kognitiv)
Lin Classon as SVP, Platform Strategies effective immediately. (CNW Group/Kognitiv)

About Kognitiv
Kognitiv Corporation is a B2B technology growth company with a singular focus on enabling collaborative commerce for their global clients and their most important consumers. Headquartered in Canada, and employing over 550 people across 50 countries, Kognitiv delivers real business impact by deploying a Platform-as-a-Service model to create, deliver and nurture peer-to-peer collaborative commerce across multiple sectors including Retail, CPG, Telecommunications, Media, Hospitality and Financial Services. Find out more at www.kognitiv.com

Kognitiv (CNW Group/Kognitiv)
Kognitiv (CNW Group/Kognitiv)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kognitiv-corporation-accelerates-platform-as-a-service-capabilities-with-key-hires-301232802.html

SOURCE Kognitiv

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary to start administering Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday

    Hungary will on Wednesday become the first European Union country to start inoculating people with Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine. The government said on its coronavirus information page on Facebook that Sinopharm shots would be administered for the first time as part of its vaccination campaign, which began in December using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Hungary has also purchased doses of Russia's Sputnik which along with the Sinopharm vaccine has not been granted regulatory approval in the EU.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Central Banks Are Already Facing Up to Threat of Rising Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Reflation trades reached a fever pitch in Australia’s bond markets Monday in a burst of activity that will be hard for global policy makers to ignore.Ten-year yields climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020, while benchmark three-year yields inched further above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 0.1% target. And this was after the RBA ended a two-month hiatus by stepping back into the market to purchase A$1 billion ($790 million) of the shorter-date debt.The moves underscore the challenge to central banks as they strive to keep borrowing costs low for years to come while investors position for a more immediate return of inflation. Global vaccination programs and talk of another commodities supercycle have put Australia at the forefront of bets for rebounding growth and rising prices, making the RBA’s job particularly difficult. But it’s unlikely to be unique.“Commodity prices are showing us a clear reflationary environment,” said Chris Rands, a portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management in Sydney. “This is all about a global reflation story -- the flow of positive vaccine news is saying that ‘this isn’t crazy’.”Expectations of more economic stimulus from the Biden administration and positive signs on containing Covid-19 are pushing rates higher globally, with the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hitting a one-year high of 1.39% in Asia trading.Australia’s three-year yield edged up to 0.13% Monday while the 10-year yield jumped 17 basis points to 1.6%, a level last seen on March 19. Excluding that day, it’s the highest 10-year yields have been since mid 2019. While the central bank has signaled that rates won’t begin rising for at least three years, money markets are now pricing in about a 30% chance of a hike by mid next year.“It’s entirely reasonable for markets to start pricing in some risk of the RBA hiking rates,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “Markets are going to price in increasingly higher odds of the RBA having to pull the trigger before their three years are up.”Global DimensionEurope has also been caught up in the bonds selloff, with German 10-year yields, the region’s benchmark, climbing to the highest since mid 2020.As the euro area’s yields track those on Treasuries higher, it faces an “undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” according to Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at Unicredit SpA.If they continue to climb in coming weeks, “it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases,” Nielsen wrote in an investor note Sunday. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”Some Fed officials, though, are willing to accept the rising yields as a sign of optimism in the recovery. That’s the view of Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, as explained in an interview with CNBC Friday.And Australia’s policy makers may yet disappoint rates traders preparing for a shift.“The central banks fear that the bond market is jumping at what will be a transitory hike in inflation over the months ahead,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “They would rather look through any short term spike in inflation, and allow the recovery to use up spare capacity and generate higher wages growth before tightening -- and this may still be several years away.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Rising yields are likely to pressure further enlargement of the RBA’s recently-expanded bond purchase program, in an effort to limit further currency appreciation. There is also an increased risk of an earlier than planned announcement of a switch the yield target to the November 2024 bond..”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Read More: Bond Traders Can See RBA Yield Curve Control’s Use By DateStill, Australia’s success in containing Covid-19 has rapidly restored sentiment among households and businesses. That’s helped unemployment fall more than a percentage point from its pandemic peak of 7.5%, and rising property prices and cashed-up consumers are a potent mix for economic expansion.This prompted Westpac Banking Corp. economist Bill Evans to last week raise his forecast for Australia’s 10-year yield to 1.9% by the end of this year, from 1.55% earlier.In addition to purchases to control the three-year yield, the RBA is still conducting regular purchases of longer-dated bonds under quantitative easing, and bought another A$2 billion of them on Monday.(Updates with Europe, U.S. in paragraphs 8-11.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Debuts $2,800 Phone After Barely Growing Sales in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew in 2020 at the height of Trump-era sanctions.China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back its curbs anytime soon. On Monday, it introduced the 17,999-yuan ($2,800) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch (203mm) screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to dig into a dwindling store of chips after Washington cut it off from American technology and key suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Yet billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep its smartphone business, dismissing reports of a potential sale. The company is now focusing on serving enterprise clients to offset the lost business.“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu, the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Tuesday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”Read more: Huawei’s Quarterly Revenue Growth Slows, Hit by U.S. SanctionsHuawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life-cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.The Mate X2 will go on sale in China on Feb. 25, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It’ll run a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the U.S. company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.Yu said Monday that more of the company’s top-tier phones will be powered by its in-house software rather than Android in future.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraHuawei found itself thrust into the heart of U.S.-Chinese tensions in 2019 after the White House labeled it a national security threat and later imposed a series of trading restrictions. Those curbs curtailed its growth and forced the company to sell off its low-end Honor devices arm last year.Ren has urged the new U.S. administration to adopt an “open policy” toward Huawei, which in turn would benefit its American suppliers. But Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said during her Senate confirmation process she knew of “no reason” why Trump-era curbs shouldn’t continue.Huawei’s smartphone shipments dived 42% in the last three months of 2020 while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. all gained market share, according to researcher IDC.Read more: Samsung’s $1,999 Fold 2 Rectifies Major Foldable Phone FoiblesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • Don't ignore "lockdown fatigue", UK watchdog tells finance bosses

    Staff at financial firms in Britain are suffering from "lockdown fatigue" and their bosses are not always making sure all employees can speak up freely about their problems, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday. Many staff at financial companies have been working from home since Britain went into its first lockdown in March last year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. One year on, the challenges have evolved from adapting to working remotely to dealing with mental health issues, said David Blunt, the FCA's head of conduct specialists.

  • ECB ‘Closely Monitoring’ Bond Yields as Gains Spark Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said her institution is “closely monitoring” the market for government bonds, in a sign that she might act to prevent rising yields undermining the economic recovery from the pandemic.Yields are on the increase worldwide as investors bet that vaccinations will soon enable countries to end coronavirus restrictions, potentially unleashing a burst of consumer spending -- also fueled by fiscal stimulus -- that could boost inflation.While the trend suggests optimism in the recovery, it could also stymie the rebound by boosting the cost of financing the massive public and private-sector debt burdens built up during the pandemic. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable until the crisis is past.“Sovereign yields are particularly important,” Lagarde said at a European Parliament event on Monday.“Banks use those yields as a reference when setting the price of their loans to households and firms,” she said. “Accordingly, the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields.”European yields fell after the comments, with German 30-years dropping 6 basis points to 0.15%. At the start of the year they were at around -0.20%UniCredit group chief economist Erik Nielsen said in a note on Sunday that higher long-term yields are a bigger risk for the ECB than a currency that is too strong.“If euro-zone sovereign yields continue to move higher in coming weeks, it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases with the pandemic emergency purchase program to counter this undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” he said. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”While Lagarde appears to have fired such a warning shot, the central bank is also already gradually stepping up its bond-buying. It bought 17.2 billion euros ($20.9 billion) under the pandemic purchase program last week, the most since the week ended Jan. 15.So-called “reflation trades” by investors are pushing yields up elsewhere. Australian 10-year yields on Monday climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020.U.S. yields are also up, amid expectations of more fiscal stimulus. Still, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams signaled no desire to intervene by telling CNBC that it’s a sign of optimism in the recovery.ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the head of the Bank of France, said on Monday evening that there is no risk of excessive inflation in the euro zone but the central bank must stick to its pledge.“We are watching long rates closely as it is an important element of favorable financial conditions,” he told BFM Business TV. “Financing conditions remain very favorable -- France is financing itself for 10 years at -0.1% tonight -- but we will ensure they remain favorable.”Lagarde also called for fiscal policy to continue to play a large role in supporting the economy.“Firms and households will only be able to take full advantage of favorable financing conditions if national policy measures are deployed to help monetary policy unfold its full potential,” she said.That view was shared by Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the same event. While ending the health crisis remains the top priority, policy makers should also avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures, she said.(Updates with comment from Villeroy from 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging U.S. Yields Loom Over Emerging Markets Beholden to Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising U.S. Treasury yields are starting to concentrate minds in the world of emerging markets.Developing-nation local-currency bonds had their worst week since September in the five days through Friday, while dollar debt slipped by the most since January as surging inflation expectations fueled a rout in Treasuries. The selloff in the world’s largest bond market also sent implied volatility for currencies and stocks to the biggest weekly increase this year. Even so, exchange-traded fund investors looked past the increase in U.S. yields last week and continued to pour money into emerging markets.All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress this week. The central bank chief is set to echo remarks that policy makers are fully committed to supporting the economy. Investors will also look for any sign that he’s troubled by steeper long-term borrowing costs after the real rates on long bonds rose above zero for the first time since June.“We will still need to see the Fed vastly expanding its QE purchases, as the market simply can’t absorb the net U.S. Treasury issuance later this year without much higher real yields, which would eventually be toxic for asset markets,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank in Hellerup, Denmark, wrote in a report. “Rising yields don’t even necessarily have to trigger any notable meltdown in risk sentiment as long as the market is comfortable that real interest rates will continue to decline.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Powell to Speak Amid Climbing U.S. YieldsA Bloomberg study in January found all developing-world currencies typically sell off when yields jump at a rate greater than about 25 basis points per month. The 10-year Treasury yield has risen about 26 basis points this month as of 11:30 a.m. in New York on Monday.Oil will also keep traders on their toes, with Saudi Arabia and Russia differing once again on their output strategy heading into an OPEC+ meeting. The Mexican peso, Colombian peso and Russian ruble were among the worst performers in emerging markets as Brent crude retreated on Friday.“Our optimistic emerging-market currency outlook is not without risks of setbacks along the way,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging-market research in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank in Dubai. “We believe relative cyclical outperformance and attractive yields on offer continue to favor stronger EM currencies as Covid-19 ebbs.”South Korea and HungaryThe Bank of Korea is forecast to stand pat by unanimous consensus on ThursdayThe most interesting aspect of the meeting could be any signals on government debt purchases. Lawmakers are planning to draw up another supplementary budget in the coming weeks, with the potential for additional debt issuance likely to put upward pressure on yieldsBOK would prefer to use ad-hoc debt purchases to counter any bond market volatility rather than shift to a full-fledged quantitative-easing program, according to Bloomberg Economics Korean 10-year bond yields rose nine basis points last week, mirroring moves in U.S. yieldsHungary will probably keep its base rate at 0.6% on Tuesday, with the forint among the worst performers in emerging markets this monthHungary’s central bank had gained a reputation for being one of Europe’s most dovish before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s among the the most hawkish, pursuing caution to prevent volatility in financial markets and inflationPolicy CluesIn Brazil, swap rates traders will watch a mid-February reading of consumer price inflation on Wednesday, which probably accelerated on an annual basis, underscoring bets on a rate hike in MarchInvestors will also monitor the congressional debate surrounding the 2021 budget and prospects for another round of cash handoutsJanuary current-account data on Wednesday and unemployment and primary budget balance figures on Friday could offer further signs of the pandemic’s impactPresident Jair Bolsonaro said more changes are underway after naming a former general to replace the University of Chicago-educated economist running state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SAMexico’s mid-month inflation data, scheduled for Wednesday, will be scrutinized after January consumer prices topped expectationsPolicy makers will release the minutes from their February meeting on Thursday, which investors will monitor for clues on the central bank’s next steps after a unanimous decision to cut rates by 25 basis pointsMalaysian January CPI on Wednesday is expected to remain negativeThe January trade balance is likely to remain in strong surplus in data to be released on FridayRinggit was stock-still last week -- buffeted between opposing forces of strong dollar and robust oil prices as a net exporter of energySouth African BudgetSouth Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will present the 2021-2022 budget on WednesdayMboweni must convince investors he has a credible plan to support an economy that contracted the most in nine decades last year, while also curbing growth in government debtThe market also wants clarity on plans for debt-ridden state-owned companies such as Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure the South African power utility’s debt load, according to people familiar with the talksThe rand had its worst weekly performance since early January in the five days through FridayData and EventsSudan’s central bank said Sunday it was implementing a unified exchange rate system, part of broader measures aimed at reviving its struggling economySouth Korea’s early exports increased at the fastest pace in more than two years in FebruaryThe nation’s export numbers often contain early clues on global production. For instance, a Bloomberg study covering 2015-19, shows a 23% correlation between misses versus consensus for these figures and misses from the subsequently available U.S. ISM dataThe won was flat last week, despite the rise in the U.S. dollar, perhaps insulated by past poor performance against its behavioral driversThailand’s trade numbers are due on Tuesday. The balance should be just above zero, with a steep decline in imports responsible for keeping the numbers in the blackJanuary’s current-account figures may show a third straight deficit in data to be released on ThursdayThai baht depreciated 0.4% last week, a little more than the global averageTaiwan’s January export orders might show another sizable increase on Wednesday, with consensus about 46% year-over-yearJanuary industrial production is likely to tell a similar story of rapid recovery on Thursday -- with consensus at about 19% year-over-yearAnother vast current-account number for the fourth quarter will be released on FridayTaiwan’s dollar was one of the top gainers in Asia last weekIndia’s fourth-quarter GDP due Friday is likely to show the first year-over-year expansion since the first three months of 2020The Indian rupee was one of the strongest performers in Asia last week as inflows poured into local equity marketsChina’s official February PMIs –- for both manufacturing and services are due on Feb. 28The Chinese yuan was the third-weakest currency in Asia last week, although the stronger-than-expected fixing in yuan terms on Friday offered a glimmer of hope for bullsRead more: Yuan Fixing Miss May Herald Future Dollar DeclineA reading of Peru’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product, scheduled on Monday, may show a recovery from the lows seen amid the emergence of Covid-19 while lingering below levels from before the pandemic, Bloomberg Economics estimates.Chile’s January copper production on Friday will be watched as the metal trades near decade highs, fueling a rally in the pesoA gauge of Argentina’s economic activity index may flag a slowdown in December after seven straight monthly gains, according to Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Short-Term Direction Hinges Upon Stimulus, Powell Comments

    Bullish gold traders hope Powell downplays the rise in inflation, while warning that a jump in interest rates could stunt the economic recovery.

  • Crypto Long & Short: Interest in DeFi Is Surging. You Can Thank GameStop

    This week’s congressional hearings, as well as the appearance of new institutional onramps, point to growing investor interest in a new type of capital market.

  • Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee is turning a corner, as massive inflows into the nation’s stock markets help the currency break past the central bank’s intervention barrier.Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs it could keep rallying.A recovering economy and an expansive budget are luring global funds to India’s equities, with investors buying almost $4 billion of stocks this month, the most in Asia’s emerging markets after China. That’s posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has been intervening in currency markets to keep the rupee competitive.The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. That’s likely to clear the path for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency hitting that level by the fourth quarter.Moreover, bullish momentum for the rupee could pick up if the exchange rate breaks past the 100-week moving average barrier that’s held since April 2018.Impetus for more gains could come this Friday with the latest economic growth figures. Economists expect the data to show that India exited a recession with a 0.5% expansion year-on-year in the fourth quarter.The RBI’s accumulation of dollars in 2020 had held back the rupee, as it built up a record foreign reserves. Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated that the central bank purchased $126 billion from the currency market in 2020, or about 4% of its GDP, mostly offsetting inflows.The tussle between the central bank and bullish traders though is set to continue, with Governor Shaktikanta Das signaling last month that the RBI won’t relent on building up its foreign-exchange reserves.“While we may see INR strengthening further in the near-term on supportive inflows, we are cautious on the medium-term outlook,” said Divya Devesh head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Rising crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit will likely emerge as important headwinds as the year progresses,” he said.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, Feb. 22: South Korea 20-days exports/imports, Japan PPI services, Thailand customs tradeTuesday, Feb. 23: South Korea consumer confidence, Singapore CPIWednesday, Feb. 24: RBNZ policy decision and news conference, Australia 4Q construction work done and wage price index, South Korea business surveys, Malaysia CPIThursday, Feb. 25: Australia 4Q private capex, New Zealand business confidence, Bank of Korea rate decision, Thailand BoP current account balanceFriday, Feb. 26: India 4Q GDP, New Zealand trade balance and consumer confidence, Japan industrial production and retail sales, Singapore industrial production, Malaysia trade balanceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates have shot back above 3% — borrowers may not want to delay

    Rates are on the rise amid optimism over COVID vaccines and stimulus checks.

  • Inflation Angst Is About to Rewrite the Stock Market Playbook

    (Bloomberg) -- For bond investors, inflation is pretty much all bad news, eating into the value of future returns. For equity traders, the tidings can be less categorically awful, given the ability of certain companies to wring profits from higher prices.While there will be plenty of stock-market casualties should price pressures perk up, history suggests the landscape isn’t devoid of opportunity. Energy shares have been persistent winners during times of high inflation over the past five decades, a study from Ned Davis Research shows.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommends companies better equipped to derive earnings from sales, such as automaker Ford Motor Co. and media firm Discovery Inc. To Societe Generale SA, supply and demand imbalances suggest mining shares and fertilizer producers offer better hedges should pressures build.No matter how sanguine Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is about the topic right now, inflation will one day matter again for stocks. Just in the last few weeks, hawks have observed worrying signs in everything from a global shortage of computer chips to the biggest jump in U.S. producer prices on record.With the economic outlook brightening, Covid-19 cases falling and more fiscal stimulus on the horizon, nervousness about inflation is percolating. That means pricing power is set to become “an intriguing alpha generator” due to the wide variance in how companies cope with it, according to Tobias Levkovich, Citigroup Inc.’s chief U.S. equity strategist.“Lead indicators suggest that an inflation scare may be in the making,” Levkovich wrote. “Companies with price flexibility should come out as winners.”Energy stocks have the best track-record during periods of rising consumer prices, according to Ned Davis. In seven out of nine cases of high inflation since 1972, the industry outperformed the S&P 500 by a median of 14 percentage points, the study showed.When ranked by investment style, cyclical value stocks -- companies whose sales are more sensitive to economic swings and usually trade at relatively cheap valuations -- tend to do better when inflation runs high, Ned Davis noted.Crude oil has surged this year, bolstered by confidence in a global economic recovery. Those bets have been reflected in the stock market, with energy producers including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Marathon Oil Corp. soaring. The industry has led gains in the S&P 500 in 2021, climbing five times more than the equity benchmark.While inflation’s ramifications for the broader market are not straightforward, a look under the surface shows investors are preparing for the outcome by favoring companies with high operating leverage, or the ability to extract profits from revenue.While both sales and input costs tend to increase when inflation rises, companies with strong leverage potentially offer a safer trade. The reason is: the effect of growing revenue would outweigh the production costs.Since the start of February, a basket of stocks with the highest operating leverage that strips out industry bias has beaten the cohort of weakest ones by 1.7 percentage points, data compiled by Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg show. The gauge is poised for a fourth straight month of outperformance, the longest streak since the taper tantrum year of 2013.Higher input costs such as commodities pose little threat to overall earnings for S&P 500 companies partly because some industries gain as material prices climb and others hedge exposure, according to Goldman Sachs strategists including David Kostin.Labor costs, on the other hand, are a bigger headwind, with an increase of 100 basis points in wage growth likely amounting to a 1% reduction in company profits, their estimates show. Accordingly, they advise investors to favor firms whose labor costs make up a smaller share of revenue, such as Under Armour Inc. and Biogen Inc.“Many investors believe the spending boost will lead to higher inflation and interest rates, which would reduce the value of equity duration and increase the importance of near-term growth,” Kostin wrote in a note earlier this month. “Historically, inflation has boosted nominal S&P 500 revenues, but weighed on profit margins as companies struggled to lift prices at the same pace as rising input costs.”Societe Generale’s strategists led by Andrew Lapthorne have built a basket of stocks based on their sensitivity to metrics like fluctuations in copper and food prices. Basic materials, technology and energy shares currently make up two thirds of the portfolio.While the group has proved its worth by rising with inflation expectations in recent months, one drawback is its poor performance during times of disinflation -- something that has gripped the market for much of the past decade, they noted. To offset that deficiency, the Societe Generale strategists designed a trade dubbed “call replication” that limits the downside risk while maximizing the upside.“When we speak to investors, they want the upside from value rallies and would like to hedge inflation risk, but most find the volatility incompatible with their risk tolerance,” Lapthorne wrote in a note Thursday. “Call replication strikes the right balance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Elon Musk Lost $15B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. What Happened: Musk was replaced by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the list after Tesla shares fell 8.6% on Monday eroding $15.2 billion from his net wealth, according to Bloomberg. A tweet by Musk over the weekend which touched on the high valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) furthered the entrepreneur’s decline in wealth. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 Musk falls to second place on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index with a net worth of $183.4 billion, while Bezos has a net worth of $186.3 billion. Why It Matters: This month, Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expects to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment in the near future. Tesla’s $1.5 billion BTC investment is worth nearly .5 billion, a gain of almost 70%, at the press-time BTC price of $52,040.21. Market strategist Peter Schiff — a noted gold bug and a Bitcoin critic— commented on the decline in the prices of Tesla shares post the company’s BTC purchase. Two weeks after @elonmusk announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin, #Tesla stock entered a bear market, plunging 20% from its all-time high set on Jan. 25th, and 16% since disclosing the #Bitcoin buy. Not an example other CEOs will likely follow! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 22, 2021 Musk and Bezos have been trading places as the world’s richest persons since January 2021. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 8.5% lower at $714.50 on Monday and fell almost 0.5% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 2.13% lower at $3,180.74. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators AflutterPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Below $50,000 as Caution Sweeps Over Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s losses accelerated, with prices tumbling below $50,000, as investors started to bail on the market’s frothiest assets.The cryptocurrency was down 15% on Tuesday and traded around $46,000. While the selloff only puts Bitcoin prices at the lowest in about two weeks, investors will be wondering whether it marks the start of a bigger retreat from crypto or simply represents volatility in an unpredictable market.Bitcoin has been battered by negative comments this week, with long-time skeptic and now Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying at a New York Times conference on Monday that the token is an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates also weighed in. In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang, the billionaire said he’s not a fan of Bitcoin and warned against retail investors being swept up in speculative manias.“It’s a pure speculative asset,” said Nader Naeimi, head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.Other markets that have seen massive gains this year sold off sharply on Tuesday. Tesla Inc. sank 6% in pre-market trading, while Cathie Wood’s flagship $28 billion ARK Innovation ETF dropped around 7% at one point. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which spans Bitcoin, Ether and three other digital tokens, declined 19%. At a technical level, Bitcoin looks stretched, according to Miller Tabak + Co. A monthly relative-strength index is “extremely overbought,” chief market strategist Matt Maley wrote in a weekend note.Bitcoin prices have soared more than 50% this year as more investors buy in to the argument that digital currencies can act as a hedge against inflation. A pullback in Bitcoin shouldn’t be surprising “given the current overleveraged long positions on mainstream coins,” said Annabelle Huang, a partner at Amber Group, a crypto financial-services firm.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the timing of your tax return could affect your third stimulus payout

    The possiblity of a third stimulus payment may give families who faced financial hardship in 2020 another reason to file their tax returns early.

  • Lucid SPAC Gives Up Some of Massive Gain After Merger Confirmed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm combining with electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc. plunged in early trading after confirming the biggest SPAC merger yet to cash in on investor enthusiasm for battery-powered cars.Churchill Capital Corp IV, the special-purpose acquisition company run by financier Michael Klein, fell as much as 42% in premarket trading after confirming its merger with Lucid. The deal will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old carmaker, which announced production of its debut model will be delayed to the second half of this year.Lucid has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. It plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.Churchill Capital shares surged 472% through Monday’s close since Bloomberg News first reported on Jan. 11 that the firm was in talks with Lucid.The reverse-merger represents the biggest capital injection for Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal. It was led by PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital.The placement sold at $15 a share -- a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid had previously said deliveries of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, would begin in the second quarter. The company has now decided not to commit to a start date for the $169,000 car as a result of talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. It plans to eventually produce more affordable versions of the Air and a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units a year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022, generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted on its website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, Lucid expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will challenge Tesla in the still-niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That’s comparable with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 time of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s roughly $686 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to deliver its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass-market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Updates with share move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.