Kognitiv Corporation promotes Peter Menges to EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

·4 min read

Seasoned executive brings Commercial focus to accelerate aggressive global growth

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognitiv Corporation, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the promotion of Peter Menges to the role of EVP and Chief Commercial Officer effective immediately.

Peter Menges EVP and Chief Commercial Officer
Peter Menges EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Menges is a seasoned executive with specific expertise in Sales, Marketing, Business Development, Strategic Partnerships and Data Analytics. Mr. Menges has held executive leadership positions in the media and hospitality industries and is involved in numerous entrepreneurial and philanthropic activities. Prior to joining Kognitiv in March 2021, Menges held the role of Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances at Bluegreen Vacations, where he oversaw the development and management of sales and marketing partnerships and business development.

Since joining Kognitiv in March, Menges has held the role of Managing Director, North America and Managing Director, APAC. In this role, he was responsible for all new and existing revenue in the region. In this new and expanded role of EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Menges will be responsible for the leadership of Sales, Marketing, Client Strategy/Management and Partnership functions within the business.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Pearson, said "since joining Kognitiv in March, Peter has been instrumental to our success in both North America and Asia Pacific as we've worked to bring on new clients and expanded our unique offering for existing clients to enable them to leverage the power of network effects and create meaningful and personalized relationships with their consumers. Kognitiv's collaborative commerce model enables organizations to work seamlessly peer-to-peer to uncover richer insights about their most valuable consumers and deliver more compelling programs that drive business results for all parties. Kognitiv's subscription model harnesses the power of technology, people and partnerships to redefine loyalty and create value for brands and consumers alike. Peter's experience enables him to uniquely understand the challenges of C-suite executives and businesses around the world as they look for innovative ways to engage with their consumers and forge new and valuable partnerships with their peers".

"In addition to his impressive commercial track record, Peter is an exceptional people leader, and his collaborative and authentic approach will continue to be a great asset as we execute on our growth imperative into the future".

Menges said, "Kognitiv is building on a strong foundation with a great team, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to accelerate our global growth. Since joining in March, I've been energized by the enthusiasm of our teams and clients. The market is rapidly evolving and Kognitiv is perfectly poised to help businesses to differentiate their offering and redefine the loyalty experience through collaboration. Looking to 2022, we see strong interest internationally for a loyalty solution that can leverage the power of partners to drive new growth for all organizations."

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv Corporation is a B2B technology growth company with a singular focus on enabling collaborative commerce for its global clients. Focused on the future of loyalty and the trend toward de-centralization in Web3.0, Kognitiv provides an end-to-end Collaborative Commerce solution. Clients can increase collaboration with their most valued partners and reduce their dependency on intermediaries, creating significant value for their consumers, and increasing control of their data and experiences. Following "the death of the cookie", businesses are seeking new data strategies to personalize their experiences and drive innovation. Kognitiv offers this through powerful data collaboration and generation of zero-party data, which paves the way for unique and powerful content strategies to unfold. With the advent of the subscription economy, and the focus on direct-to-consumer models and hyper-personalization, clients can benefit from becoming more efficient with how they plan and execute their partnerships, create value for their consumers and drive growth. Headquartered in Canada, and employing over 450 people across 50 countries, Kognitiv is unlocking the next era of commerce for Retail Brands, Financial Services, Media, Telecom, Hospitality, Transportation and Entertainment businesses. Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly-traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM). Find out more at www.kognitiv.com.

Hilton Barbour, Hilton.barbour@kognitiv.com

Kognitiv Corporation
Kognitiv Corporation

SOURCE Kognitiv Corporation

