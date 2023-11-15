Kohler Co.'s new coffee shop has a name rooted in myth and menu inspired by Herbert V. Kohler Jr. and others

The outside of Foundry Cat Coffee Stop, 444 Highland Dr., Gate 2, in Kohler, Wis.

KOHLER — Kohler Company opened a new coffee shop south of its main building.

Foundry Cat Coffee Stop, 444 Highland Drive, Gate 2, offers a variety of coffee drinks and convenience items, like pressed juice, kombucha and baked goods. It’s across the street from The American Club and The Greenhouse, 419 Highland Drive.

The walk-up window shop is a converted brick security building. Its name comes from a myth about a cat that wandered the foundry, according to a news release. The cat in question was documented in an early 1920s photo, which is on display at the shop.

Several menu items are inspired by Kohler Co. and the foundry, too. There is a nitro cold brew called “Mud Cat,” a nickname Herbert V. Kohler Jr., who passed away in 2022, earned in his early years from his work casting toilets in Kohler's Spartanburg, South Carolina, pottery, a news release said. There, he would get covered in liquid clay.

The Spartanburg pottery reduced operations last year, laying off 133 of about 300 employees, according to a news source, 7NEWS.

Another drink, an espresso tonic called “Tommy’s Slag,” is inspired by Tommy Wagner, who is one of the company’s longest-tenured employees and foundry supervisor. “Slag” is a material formed during the iron melting process. There is also a drip coffee with espresso called “Hot Metal.”

Coffee and specialty drinks come in 12-ounce, 16-ounce and 20-ounce sizes. Prices range from $2 to $7.50. The shop also offers a box of coffee with cups, sugar and creamer for $25. Grab-and-go items range from $1 to $12.

Foundry Cat Coffee Shop is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Contact the shop at 920-459-1522 and foundrycat@kohler.com.

