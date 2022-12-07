U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Kohler Co. Names Samie Barr Chief Brand Officer

Kohler Co.
·3 min read

KOHLER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Kohler Co. is pleased to announce the appointment of Samie Barr as Chief Brand Officer. This role was created to fuel strategic acceleration and further elevate the KOHLER brand globally across a diverse set of dynamic businesses.

Barr will report to David Kohler, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, serve on the Kohler Leadership team and partner with leaders across the business to deliver the company's mission of a higher level of gracious living for customers, brand partners and associates. Barr will have responsibility for leading global creative, media and digital capabilities and the global teams responsible for the brand experience.

"Samie is an inspirational, high-performing leader who will help us continue to further enhance the creativity and impact of the KOHLER brand," said David Kohler. "She is a values-based leader known for building high-performing teams with an inspiring and inclusive style. Samie brings a deep understanding of global markets and has extensive experience in brand and business strategy, transformational innovation, digital leadership, and creative development for some of the world's most loved and trusted brands."

Barr brings more than 30 years of progressive consumer and retail experience in fast-paced, high-growth companies. She has a proven track record of leading customer-centric transformation and delivering growth. Barr joins Kohler Co. from CB2, where she was Senior Vice President of Marketing. Prior to that she was Vice President Global Brands at Hyatt Corporation and spent 15 years in leadership roles at Starbucks Coffee Company across US and International businesses.

"It's an honor to join the iconic KOHLER brand with such an incredible foundation of bold innovation, impeccable design and an unwavering commitment to sustainability," Barr said. "My experience and passion for leading brands centered around design, hospitality and retail make this an extraordinary opportunity. I look forward to working alongside David and his talented team to realize the incredible potential for the brand."

About Kohler Co.
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

CONTACTS:
Todd Weber
Communications Director-PR
todd.weber@kohler.com

Stephen Maliszewski
Director-PR
stephen.maliszewski@kohler.com

Kohler Co., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture
Kohler Co., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: http://www.kohler.com/corporate/index.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730774/Kohler-Co-Names-Samie-Barr-Chief-Brand-Officer

