U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,997.12
    +39.87 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,647.96
    +111.26 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,381.99
    +185.77 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.04
    +28.79 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    +0.89 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.90
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.54 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    -0.0560 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1873
    +0.0118 (+1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0800
    -0.9200 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,777.21
    +393.38 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.00
    -0.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Kohler and Mossy Oak Offer Camouflage Patterns on KOHLER Residential Generators and Step Trash Cans

·4 min read

KOHLER, Wis., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler announces a collaboration with Mossy Oak that celebrates color, pattern and a passion for the outdoors in the exclusive camouflage options on both KOHLER home standby generators and KOHLER step trash cans. This partnership launches in the peak of fall hunting season for many sportsmen and just in time for holiday shopping season.

Kohler Residential Generators announces a collaboration with Mossy Oak that brings camouflage options to KOHLER home standby generators.
Kohler Residential Generators announces a collaboration with Mossy Oak that brings camouflage options to KOHLER home standby generators.

Mossy Oak patterns are favorites among outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and camouflage fans for their detailed and realistic representation of natural habitats. The curated patterns from the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand will be offered as custom options for the residential air-cooled models in the KOHLER generator portfolio and the popular 8-gallon step trash cans, perfect for integrating the iconic camouflage print into the home or cabin in a stylish and functional manner. The camouflage step trash cans, like the stainless steel and black stainless models, are backed by a KOHLER 10-year Limited Warranty.

Kohler is offering the Mossy Oak® Original Bottomland® pattern on its compact 8-gallon rectangular step trash can, ideal for height-constrained spaces, and opens with a sturdy foot pedal, allowing for hands-free operation.

Kohler's RCA generators are available in three select pattern upgrade options to allow homeowners to personalize their standby energy solution and, in many cases, help the generator to blend into natural landscapes:

  • Mossy Oak's original camouflage pattern, Mossy Oak® Original Bottomland® started with a fistful of dirt, sticks and leaves in the woods of south Alabama. What began as a way to hide from the keen eyes of the wild turkey started a concealment revolution for anyone with their back against a tree. Now Bottomland stands as a uniform for passionate hunters and those who care about a deeper connection to the land and wildlife.

  • Mossy Oak® Break-Up Country® uses dramatically larger limbs, leaves, bark, branches, and other digitally enhanced natural elements.

  • Mossy Oak® Shadow Grass® Habitat combines digitally realistic images of natural elements that make up true waterfowl habitats with the perfect balance of light and dark shadows.

Media can access additional images in the KOHLER Press Kit.

The patterns will be available on Kohler's 14-kilowatt and 20-kilowatt single-phase home standby generators. KOHLER generators are equipped with a heavy-duty, commercial-grade engine that stands up to extreme weather while operating quietly at a noise level similar to a typical central air conditioner. When the power goes out, KOHLER generators restore power in just 10 seconds to keep your appliances working, heat or AC running and crucial home systems operating. Learn more about KOHLER home standby generators at KohlerGenerators.com/MossyOak.

About Mossy Oak

Established in 1986, Haas Outdoors Inc. is headquartered in West Point, Miss., and is home to Mossy Oak. For more than 35 years, Mossy Oak has been a leading outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in developing and marketing modern camouflage designs for hunters and outdoors enthusiasts and helping people get closer to nature. The Mossy Oak Brand and patterns can be found on a multitude of products worldwide. Haas Outdoors Inc. is the parent company of Mossy OakBioLogicCapture ProductionsMOOSE MediaNativ NurseriesNativ LivingGameKeepersGameKeepers KennelsMossy Oak Properties, and Mossy Oak GO. Mossy Oak is the official camouflage of the National Wild Turkey FederationDucks Unlimited, Mack's Prairie Wings, and Bonefish and Tarpon Trust.

Follow Mossy Oak on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki Hafenstein
victoria.valdezhafenstein@kohler.com
920-917-9419

The three select Mossy Oak patterns offered on Kohler’s RCA generators are Original Bottomland, Break-Up Country, and Shadow Grass Habitat.
The three select Mossy Oak patterns offered on Kohler’s RCA generators are Original Bottomland, Break-Up Country, and Shadow Grass Habitat.
Kohler is offering the Mossy Oak® Original Bottomland® pattern on its compact 8-gallon rectangular step trash can, ideal for height-constrained spaces, and opens with a sturdy foot pedal, allowing for hands-free operation.
Kohler is offering the Mossy Oak® Original Bottomland® pattern on its compact 8-gallon rectangular step trash can, ideal for height-constrained spaces, and opens with a sturdy foot pedal, allowing for hands-free operation.
(PRNewsfoto/Kohler Co.)
(PRNewsfoto/Kohler Co.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kohler-and-mossy-oak-offer-camouflage-patterns-on-kohler-residential-generators-and-step-trash-cans-301679139.html

SOURCE Kohler Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks With Strong U.S. Presence Are a Buy, Analyst Says

    Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard initiates coverage on shares of Enphase, Sunrun, and First Solar with Buy ratings.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: SQM, ALB, JKS, PXD, NEE

    SQM, ALB, JKS, PXD and NEE have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to End Coal in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsThe

  • The U.S.’s Struggle to Wean Itself From Chinese Solar Power

    To compete in a business dominated by its geopolitical rival, the U.S. needs to build a supply chain nearly from scratch. “How do we as the West manage to re-shore entire industries?”

  • How Duke Energy exec is leading power giant's balancing act on electric grid updates

    Harry Sideris is driving Duke Energy's preparation of the electric grid's update for a revolution in distribution.

  • How heatwaves are threatening the Mediterranean

    STORY: In the warm Mediterranean waters around Tunisia - fishermen here say they've been fighting off an invasion.“Before “ISIS” appeared, we used to find fish, but now we no longer find anything.”By "ISIS" - they mean these small blue crabs.They're an invasive species that's exploded in these waters - as other sea life are dying off due to marine heatwaves.And there's no end in sight to their takeover.The crab earned its nickname due to its ferocity and destructive ability - devouring smaller fish around it.As the Mediterranean continues to heat up - that's provided the perfect breeding ground for its larvae - which thrive in toasty temperatures.Fisherman Salah Zawem says a decade ago, his nets were full of fish and octopus.“It is a big problem. Look how long we have been pulling out the nets and what we found, just one, how much will this bring us? Nothing.”But the invasion of these blue crabs point to a larger issue the area is facing.Climate change is making the Mediterranean among the world's fastest warming seas – with temperatures rising about 20 percent faster than the global ocean average.That's partly due to the fact that it's a relatively shallow and contained basin - which, experts say, makes it a climate change hotspot.Hamdi Hached is an environmental engineer and climate specialist. “The rise of temperatures in the Mediterranean sea is obvious. Last June, recorded sea water temperature was 11 degrees higher than usual. This means a drastic change in sea water temperature which will have an effect one way or another, as we know that temperature is the biological key to the reproduction of many types of organisms that live in the sea or even on land as well.”According to research in the journal Climate Dynamics, the Mediterranean could suffer at least one long-lasting, severe heatwave every year between now and 2100.And that could open the door to even more invasive species.A 2021 report by the WWF says nearly 1,000 alien species have entered the sea - and about 10 percent of them today are considered invasive.So - some are trying to find a way to adapt to this new reality - like Habib Zrida. He's the owner of a fishing company that now exports the blue crab.And he's not alone. There are more than 30 factories processing the crabs, and the value of its exports doubled to $7.2 million from May 2020 to 2021. Zrida says fishermen now want to work with the blue crab - and that they've gone from a curse - to a source of livelihood.

  • Redwood Materials to supply Panasonic with cathode material in multibillion-dollar deal

    Battery materials and recycling startup Redwood Materials has landed a multibillion-dollar deal to supply critical battery components to Panasonic as efforts accelerate to build a domestic supply chain in North America to support the coming influx of EVs. Redwood said Tuesday it will supply Panasonic Energy of North America with cathode material for battery cells produced at a new factory currently under construction in Kansas.

  • Biden administration approves $250M for energy efficiency upgrades in homes, businesses

    The Biden administration announced on Tuesday morning that it will be allocating $250 million in formula funding for energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits of commercial and residential buildings. The Department of Energy will be accepting applications for these resources from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, through the Energy Efficiency Revolving Loan…

  • Big gas chiefs bill themselves as climate leaders at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The heads of two big natural gas companies told Reuters on Monday they were seeking to use the setting of the COP27 international climate summit to bill their industry as a leader in the fight against global warming. The charm offensive by gas producers EQT and NewMed Energy reflected the friendlier reception enjoyed by some fossil fuel companies at this year's U.N. climate negotiations in Egypt, following years in which they were ostracized as the chief villains of global warming. "The most important thing is for people to see America’s largest natural gas producer here at COP27 as a symbol that we’re going to be a leader in energy transition," Toby Rice, EQT's chief Executive, told Reuters on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

  • In Colorado, oil firms fix leaky wells ahead of new rules

    Northern Colorado's biggest oil producing region is emerging as a test case for energy companies hoping to tackle the industry's most pressing regulatory and environmental problems: capping old wells that leak climate-warming methane and other emissions. In this farming community, oil giant Chevron Corp is sending crews as part of a state-wide push to seal leaks. Colorado, the fifth largest U.S. oil-producing state, has been in the forefront of anti-drilling sentiment spreading across the country.

  • United Airlines to Invest in Biofuel Refinery in Sustainable Fuels Push

    United Airlines Holdings said it is investing in NEXT Renewable Fuels, a startup that plans a biofuel refinery in Oregon.

  • California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

    The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers and the nearby city of Huron are trying to turn former hemp and tomato fields into massive receptacles that can hold water as it percolates into the ground during wet years. This project and others like it across California's Central Valley breadbasket aim to capture floodwaters that would otherwise rush out to the sea, or damage towns, cities and crops.

  • Oddly colored rattlesnake photographed in Florida wilderness. What caused bizarre look?

    “Poor baby sticks out like a sore thumb!”

  • Climate justice gets harder as world population passes 8 billion

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The world population surged past 8 billion people on Tuesday, the United Nations said, warning that more hardship is in store for regions already facing resource scarcity due to climate change. Whether its food or water, batteries or gasoline, there will be less to go around as the global population adds another 2.4 billion people by the 2080s, according to U.N. projections. "Every single person needs fuel, wood, water, and a place to call home," said Stephanie Feldstein, population and sustainability director with the Center for Biological Diversity.

  • Big Oil’s big presence at COP27 and 5 more notables from climate summit’s midway mark

    COP27 observers aren't yet able to say if the talks will produce a shift in moving emissions-cutting chatter beyond voluntary efforts to accountable action.

  • Carlyle launches European clean energy developer: 'We would rather build'

    Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend to reach a targeted project pipeline of 10 gigawatts by 2030 for the new unit, named Telis Energy. For years, infrastructure funds have been buying stakes in low-carbon energy generation for steady returns.

  • North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel

    The government previously identified an algal bloom as the cause, but many fishermen disagree.

  • Herschel Walker: U.S. should keep 'gas-guzzling cars' that produce 'good emissions'

    Campaigning in Georgia, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said the U.S. is not ready to implement policies like the Green New Deal that are designed to address climate change. Instead, he said the country needs to "keep having those gas-guzzling cars" that produce "good emissions."

  • Africa deserves right to use natural gas reserves - AfDB chief

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal on fossil fuels is among the key sticking points at the talks, with some countries including India keen to phase down the use of all such fuels, including gas, sources said. A preliminary document from the conference hosts arrived late on Monday and made no mention of fossil fuels.