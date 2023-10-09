Kohl's Corp. has a date for grand opening of downtown Milwaukee store -- Nov. 3

The new Kohl’s store in the former Boston store on the corner of West Wisconsin Avenue and North Vel R. Phillips Avenue in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

Kohl's Corp. has revealed the date to open it's downtown Milwaukee location -- November 3.

The store will be located at HUB640, 640 N. Phillips Ave., which previously housed a Boston Store.

The company has been planning on opening the store since July 2022 and is now finishing its final details to open in less than a month.

Kohl's for most of its history has avoided urban locations in favor of stores in the suburbs.

Its only Milwaukee store is at 3737 S. 27th St.

Nationwide, Kohl’s has more than 1,100 stores.

Here is some more information for shoppers:

How big is the new Kohl's store?

The store is 35,000 square feet with a 2,500 square foot Sephora at Kohl’s shop featured prominently at the Wisconsin Ave. entrance. The size of the store is part of a strategy the company is using to be flexible with merchandise and purposeful for its space.

Where are the entrances to the new store?

There are three entrances to the store: an entrance on Wisconsin Ave., an entrance from the 3rd Street Market Hall, and from the elevator that leads to the parking structure on Vel Phillips Ave.

What will this store have?

The store is filled with an assortment of merchandise to fit the needs of the downtown shopper.

There will be a localized assortment of Milwaukee products from brands, Milwaukee Home drinkware, holiday ornaments, pet, and accessories. The store will also include Home by Homefield apparel, including t-shirts and hoodies.

Will I be able to make Amazon returns at this store?

Yes. Services include self-pick up, self-checkout and Amazon returns.

How many people work at the Kohl's store in downtown Milwaukee?

The company began hiring people for the store in August. The store plans to be staffed with 10 full-time employees and 60 part-time employees.

