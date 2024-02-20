Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. Having said that, after a brief look, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kohl's is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$138m ÷ (US$15b - US$4.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Kohl's has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Kohl's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kohl's.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Kohl's. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 15% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Kohl's to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Kohl's is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 46% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Kohl's does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

