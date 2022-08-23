KOINSWAP - The Most Appealing Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange Framework With It’s Own Layer-1 Blockchain

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Koinswap is a peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency trading service that runs without a centralized authority in asset storage and exchange. This solution enables quick and easy cryptocurrency exchanges between two interested parties without the need for additional crypto fund transfers with associated fees and complete anonymity. Keep reading this content to know more about the appealing service of Koinswap!

Offerings At Koinswap

With Koinswap, you can instantly swap or trade a wide range of crypto assets worldwide. Staking your favorite crypto asset might earn you a high APY and APR. You may effortlessly trade with Koinswap without the intrusion of centralized banking systems. People can now trade, borrow, lend, earn, and do other things in an expanding array of DeFi goods.

Koinswap airdrop is going on where you can get 1000 KST tokens on just sign up. Let's know more about them!

Updates At Koinswap

A few things that you need to know about Koinswap are:

The ICO is currently active, with round 1 completed and round 2 beginning in one day. Round 1 got sold out in two days.

They are building their layer-1 blockchain, NFT marketplace, KOINVERSE metaverse, crypto academy, and other projects.

More than 650k people have signed up, and more are on their way.

Benefits Provided By Koinswap

Below are some benefits you can get from Koinswap:

Security

Users are not required to deposit funds into crypto exchange wallets, eliminating the danger of theft and associated network fees.

Non-Custodial

You have control over your funds at all times, and no trusted third party is involved in the process. Your keys, as well as your money, are secured!

No Pricing Manipulation

Manipulating crypto asset prices is impossible because supply is always linked to the demand and backed by a pair of coins.

Governance Is Decentralized

Once the koinswap project has reached network maturity, the DAO will direct all elements of development and governance using a voting method that can be proven to be fair.

No Phony Volumes

Wash trading makes it hard to forge trading volumes because all information is recorded on the public ledger. Furthermore, no centralized entity would be engaged in falsifying trading volumes.

Oracle Price Decentralized System

There is no reliance on third-party price data sources (e.g., no chainlink, no centralized nodes).

Freedom From Regulations

Because it is a peer-to-peer business, no identification checks (KYC) are required, and no local authorities bind the decentralized exchange. The consent and obligation to begin trading between two individuals are solely theirs.

Availability Of New Crypto Assets

A typical cryptocurrency exchange may take a long time and charge high costs to launch a new crypto trading pair. Koinswap, a decentralized exchange, is an open market, allowing users to trade existing cryptocurrencies or add new ones to the platform on the fly.

In the end, we can say that you may use Koinswap to build a creative online marketplace for trading and issuing any digital crypto asset in a decentralized manner without spending thousands of dollars on programming, asset security, and workforce.

Telegram: https://t.me/Koinswap_io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/koinswap_io

Website: https://koinswap.io

