KoinWorks Levels Up Customer Support Using Freshworks Solutions, Resulting in Higher CSAT Scores

4 min read
Indonesian fintech startup increases its customer satisfaction score by 60% using Freshdesk for better query handling and response time improvements

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) announced today that Indonesian financial technology startup, KoinWorks, has increased customer satisfaction after implementing Freshdesk to unify its customer support across different channels.

KoinWorks, which started as a peer-to-peer financial lending startup in 2016, has grown to become the first credit-led Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) neobank with more than 2.5 million users. As the company scaled, the volume of customer queries increased as well – especially between 2021 and 2022, when the customer support team handled close to 28,000 queries across multiple channels. This led the company to use Freshdesk Omnichannel as a quick and efficient solution to continue providing timely responses to their customers. The team utilized built-in features like the knowledge base and set up canned responses to help customer facing agents provide consistently helpful responses to users’ queries.

With Freshdesk powering the company’s customer service experience, KoinWorks support agents were able to access customer queries within a single platform, greatly improving agent productivity and hence reducing the average resolution time by 195%. Customer escalations were quickly tracked and resolved – this improvement and efficiency of the operational process helped the company to increase customer satisfaction.

KoinWorks also leveraged Freshdesk's analytics and reporting features to measure key performance indicators (KPIs) on the day-to-day operations of customer service teams. Agent monitoring and performance reviews with defined KPIs were made possible by Freshdesk. This proved helpful in understanding the quality of service customers received and highlighted areas needing improvement – KoinWorks made use of Freshdesk’s Customer Satisfaction module to integrate its online customer satisfaction survey with the Freshdesk solution to gather data on customer feedback.

“We typically interact with our customers through phone calls, live chat apps such as WhatsApp, and social media, like Facebook and Instagram,” said Dimas Mohammad Wibowo, Customer Experience Product Manager at KoinWorks. “We wanted a system that unites all our support conversations so our agents can handle the large volume of queries coming in more effectively and efficiently, and Freshdesk Omnichannel does exactly what we need.”

For KoinWorks, customer feedback has been useful in measuring customer query resolution times, as well as providing business insights that helped to improve the company's financial service offerings. Collaborating with their product and tech teams, KoinWorks has been able to enhance features that customers preferred and fix or remove features customers disliked. The combination of features proved to be a win for KoinWorks, as customer satisfaction scores increased by 60%.

“We are thrilled to offer KoinWorks and all of our customers, modern and intuitive solutions that are so easy to use, it often exceeds expectations,” said Simon Ma, Director of Sales for Freshworks ASEAN. “Today, customers want to contact support quickly and easily using their channel of choice, and businesses want to know that their customers are delighted with the service they receive. In this case, Freshdesk Omnichannel met the needs of both the business and its customers, resulting in a win all around!”

About KoinWorks
KoinWorks is the first credit-led Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) neobank in Indonesia with 2.5 million users, that provides business development solutions for micro enterprises and MSMEs that are just beginning their business journeys. With One Click to Unlock Your Dreams, KoinWorks is the financial partner that will help anyone and everyone realize their business dreams and achieve financial success.

Founded in 2016, KoinWorks originally found success as a digital lending company, and continues its thrust to support the growth of the Indonesian economy by helping all levels of Indonesian society achieve their financial goals. The company is headquartered in Jakarta with Holding in Singapore and Tech offices in Yogyakarta. KoinWorks application can be accessed via Google Play and the App Store More detailed information: www.koinworks.com

About Freshworks Inc
Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 63,000 customers including Allbirds, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Klarna, NHS, OfficeMax, and PhonePe. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2023 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any first parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Media Contact:

Joseph Milind

joseph.gopinath@freshworks.com


