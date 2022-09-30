U.S. markets closed

Koios Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

Koios Beverage Corp.
·6 min read
Koios Beverage Corp.
Koios Beverage Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by September 28, 2022, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The reason for the anticipated delay is due to the company completing an acquisition during the calendar year and the added complexities of auditing this information along with enhanced quality controls by the Company's auditors. The auditors have requested more time for partner and consultant review as part of those enhanced measures. The Company is working with its auditor (DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants) to complete the audit in a timely manner.

The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or before October 28, 2022 and will issue a news release announcing the completion of such filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Office and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

"Chris Miller"

Chris Miller, CEO, Interim CFO, and Director

For further information, please contact:

Gina Burrus

844-255-6467

ir@koiosbeveragecorp.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the intention of the Company to issue the Bonus Warrants and the expiry of hold periods applicable to securities issued in connection with the Private Placement. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company's products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company's products on an individual's health and well-being. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Contact Information:
Gina Burrus
VP
gina@fitsodas.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


