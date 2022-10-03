U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.05
    +44.33 (+2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.30
    +3.81 (+4.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.60
    +37.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +1.71 (+8.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9831
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0151 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6910
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,541.28
    +265.89 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.94
    +8.59 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Koios Beverage Corp. Closes Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Koios Beverage Corp.
·5 min read
Koios Beverage Corp.
Koios Beverage Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DENVER, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 2,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of CAD $0.05 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of $100,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.075 per Warrant for a period of five (5) years from closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for marketing, development of its products, investor relations activity, and for general working capital purposes.

No finder's fees were paid on the Private Placement.

The Company also announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements ("Settlement Agreements") to settle outstanding cash payments owed to certain creditors totaling $575,000 for consulting fees.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has issued an aggregate of 11,500,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Common share.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement and Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Private Placement have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them have been offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

"Chris Miller"
Chris Miller, CEO, and Director

For further information, please contact:

Gina Burrus
844-255-6467
gina@koiosbeveragecorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Statements pertaining to the use of proceeds and the closing of the Private Placement. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Contact Information:
Gina Burrus
VP
gina@fitsodas.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Mets vs. Braves Highlights

    Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson both crushed home runs to lead the Braves to a 5-3 win and series sweep of the Mets

  • 11 Best Cyclical Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best cyclical stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Cyclical Stocks to Buy Now. JPMorgan analysts, who have been staunch equity bulls for most of the year, believe that a soft landing is a plausible scenario for the […]

  • 12 Best Hemp Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best hemp stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Hemp Stocks To Buy Now. The Global Marijuana Industry According to an industry analysis report by Research and Markets, the global marijuana market size […]

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Alcoa, Century Aluminum, and Uranium Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Stock markets flipped the page last week on a miserable third quarter of 2022, in which the S&P 500 fell 9% in September alone, bringing year-to-date losses for 2022 to 25%. Metals stocks in particular are joining the rally today, with shares of aluminum producers Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) gaining 10% and 17%, respectively. On a related note, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is reportedly preparing to ban trading in Russian aluminum, curtailing global supplies of the metal at the same time as Bloomberg reports that demand for it in China is starting to revive.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • 3 Reasons You Might Want to Buy Intel Stock Despite Its Challenges

    The semiconductor industry has experienced shortages and rapid increases in demand amid the explosion of new tech applications. Current CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to get Intel back on top with initiatives to retake the technical lead and invest heavily in new foundries. Despite the focus on the likes of Nvidia and AMD, Intel remains an industry behemoth.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), which have trailed the broader market in recent months, were particularly strong on Monday, up more than 5% on a day when investors are shopping for potential bargains. Boeing shares have been hit particularly hard in recent months. In fact, Boeing announced a number of new jet orders during the period, a sign that demand is holding up.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) a Smart Investment Pick?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Through the sharp sell-off in the first half of 2022, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy held up better than the overall market with a decline of 15.80% net of fees vs. a 19.96% decline […]

  • Why Viasat Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Satellite communications company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) has agreed to sell a large portion of its military business to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for nearly $2 billion. Investors are excited by the deal, sending shares of Viasat up as much as 48%. Viasat provides satellite and broadband services to a range of government, commercial, and consumer markets, including providing the in-flight Wi-Fi on Southwest Airlines flights.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

    Does the October share price for MongoDB, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDB ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Credit Suisse stock holds steady on efforts to strengthen capital

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move in Credit Suisse stock as the bank attempts to quell investor concerns.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Wall Street crawls out of a brutal September

    U.S. stocks kicked off October on a strong note Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed out their first three-quarter losing streak since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the Dow logged its first such span of losses since 2015.