Koios Now Working with One of the Largest Distributors in the U.S.

Koios is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the McLane Company for the distribution of Fit Soda™ functional beverages in gas stations and convenience stores across the country. McLane is one of the largest supply chain service providers in the U.S., serving over 110,000 retail locations.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce it has partnered with the McLane Company, Inc. (“McLane”) to further grow its distribution network into convenience stores and gas stations across the U.S.

McLane is an American wholesale supply chain services company based in Temple, Texas. It is wholly owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the 11th largest company in the world according to the Fortune 500.1

McLane distributes grocery and non-food items to convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants throughout the U.S. It operates 80 grocery and foodservice distribution centers across the country that supply almost 110,000 retail locations. It buys, sells, and distributes more than 50,000 consumer products across the U.S, and has over 20,000 employees.2

McLane was founded in 1894 in Cameron, Texas, and has grown from a local grocery merchant to an international distribution and logistics company. Today, McLane’s grocery and food service divisions along with its subsidiaries deliver more than 10 billion pounds of merchandise every year. Its clients include Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Walgreens, Pilot / Flying J, Kangaroo Express, Circle K, Wawa, 7-Eleven, ExxonMobil, Target, Love's, Kmart, Hess, Family Dollar, and AAFES.

Koios Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Chris Miller commented, “Working with McLane is a tremendous growth opportunity for us. Through McLane, we will be able to place our functional ready-to-drink beverages in locations where consumers are looking for convenient drink options, and reach a much wider audience. We have been eager to get Fit Soda™ into the convenience store channel for many years. It is a massive opportunity to reach millions of people and further grow the brand outside of our natural retailers”.

This announcement immediately follows Koios' announcement that its functional beverages will be carried in more than 600 CVS locations across the country.

Miller continued, “Healthy on-the-go drinks are no longer only relegated to natural and specialty retailers; Koios is proud to be pushing this trend further as it continues to expand its footprint”.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

