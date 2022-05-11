U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

Koios Now Working with One of the Largest Distributors in the U.S.

Koios Beverage Corp.
·6 min read
  • FITSF
Koios Beverage Corp.
Koios is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the McLane Company for the distribution of Fit Soda™ functional beverages in gas stations and convenience stores across the country. McLane is one of the largest supply chain service providers in the U.S., serving over 110,000 retail locations.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce it has partnered with the McLane Company, Inc. (“McLane”) to further grow its distribution network into convenience stores and gas stations across the U.S.

McLane is an American wholesale supply chain services company based in Temple, Texas. It is wholly owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the 11th largest company in the world according to the Fortune 500.1

McLane distributes grocery and non-food items to convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants throughout the U.S. It operates 80 grocery and foodservice distribution centers across the country that supply almost 110,000 retail locations. It buys, sells, and distributes more than 50,000 consumer products across the U.S, and has over 20,000 employees.2

McLane was founded in 1894 in Cameron, Texas, and has grown from a local grocery merchant to an international distribution and logistics company. Today, McLane’s grocery and food service divisions along with its subsidiaries deliver more than 10 billion pounds of merchandise every year. Its clients include Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Walgreens, Pilot / Flying J, Kangaroo Express, Circle K, Wawa, 7-Eleven, ExxonMobil, Target, Love's, Kmart, Hess, Family Dollar, and AAFES.

Koios Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Chris Miller commented, “Working with McLane is a tremendous growth opportunity for us. Through McLane, we will be able to place our functional ready-to-drink beverages in locations where consumers are looking for convenient drink options, and reach a much wider audience. We have been eager to get Fit Soda™ into the convenience store channel for many years. It is a massive opportunity to reach millions of people and further grow the brand outside of our natural retailers”.

This announcement immediately follows Koios' announcement that its functional beverages will be carried in more than 600 CVS locations across the country.

Miller continued, “Healthy on-the-go drinks are no longer only relegated to natural and specialty retailers; Koios is proud to be pushing this trend further as it continues to expand its footprint”.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

“Chris Miller”

Chris Miller, CEO, and Director

For further information, please contact:

Gina Burrus

844-255-6467

gina@koiosbeveragecorp.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Potential outcomes from McLane’s ability to distribute Fit Soda™ functional beverages to gas stations and convenience stores across the country and the overall performance of the functional beverage market. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual's health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

1 Fortune Global 500: Berkshire Hathaway. https://fortune.com/company/berkshire-hathaway/global500/
2 McLane Company: About. https://www.mclaneco.com/content/mclaneco/en/about.html


