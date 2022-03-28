U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Kojamo Plc - Post-stabilisation notice

·1 min read
28 March 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kojamo plc

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 25 March 2022, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate- Morten Grove; telephone: +45 45 14 70 33) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer:

Kojamo plc

Guarantor(s) (if any):

Not Applicable

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 300,000,000

Description:

EUR 300,000,000 2.00% Green Notes due March 2026

Offer price:

99.408%

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s):

Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, OP Corporate Bank and Swedbank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



