Kojo Quartey: Mergers may be good for big business, but not for consumers

Recently, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice DOJ) have challenged the merger of a few companies. The top two that come to mind are the Capital One and Discover, and the Kroger and Albertsons proposed mergers.

In a free market economy, why would the government deny or challenge the merger of two independent companies? This is nothing new and is based on antitrust laws that were created in the late 19th century.

Kojo A. Quartey, president of Monroe County Community College

Antitrust laws or competition laws, were created to protect consumers against unfair business activities. These laws make sure that there is a fair amount of competition in order to prevent price fixing and monopolies. The word “trust” is a group of companies that collude or form a monopoly to influence prices in a particular market. There were several laws passed such as the Sherman and Clayton Acts, and in 1914 came the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Act, which banned unfair competition methods and deceptive acts or practices.

Should there be any inkling of attempted collusion or reduction in competition, the FTC steps in and files a complaint against the possible merger. The DOJ can also step in to impose criminal sanctions against the firms.

Antitrust violations do not only apply to mergers and acquisitions but to existing companies exercising to much power or market control. One example was the breakup of AT&T (Ma Bell) in 1984. AT&T was charged with violating antitrust laws as it had a monopoly on telephone service in the 1970s and 1980s. The company was forced to split its local telephone service into seven smaller regional companies “Baby Bells” and allowed to keep its long-distance service. Essentially, AT&T was a monopoly and could charge almost any price it wanted for its services. The breakup lessened its power and allowed other companies such as Sprint to access the market.

Another example of attempted monopoly curtailment is more recent. In 2023, in the case of Alphabet Google, the DOJ alleged that “…Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful conduct to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies.” Google’s response was that the DOJ was attempting to intervene in the free market. The case is still ongoing.

If companies are allowed to grow too large and monopolize the market, it causes prices to rise and consumers to suffer. There are some goods and services that are necessities, and consumers cannot do without them, so companies operating in this space need some form of government regulation.

Here are a few historical cases, which were challenged and successfully blocked by the government.

AT&T and T-Mobile: In 2011, AT&T announced its intent to purchase T-Mobile for $39 billion. DOJ sought to block the merger because it would “substantially lessen competition” if the second- and fourth-largest wireless carriers in America became one company. Eventually AT&T withdrew its offer.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange: Nearly every publicly traded company in America is listed on either Nasdaq or the NYSE. When the two long-time rivals tried to come together in 2011, the merger was deemed anti-competitive and was blocked.

EchoStar and DirecTV: When the two largest satellite TV providers in America tried to merge, the FTC voted unanimously to block the merger.

There are many other mergers such as Exxon-Mobile, which were challenged but eventually went through. Sometimes certain arrangements are imposed and deals reached with the FTC or DOJ. The Kroger-Albertson proposed merger will be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history. The FTC and several participating states have filed their case against this proposed merger. The case is not yet resolved and is ongoing; so is the case of Capital One and Discover.

We do not know what the future holds, and are unsure where these recent merger attempts will culminate, however, sometimes government action is necessary to protect consumers who may be at the mercy of big business, which only gets worse when they get bigger. Inflation and price-gouging are enough of a problem already, consumers do not need anymore.

— Kojo Quartey is the president of Monroe County Community College and an economist. He may be reached at kquartey@monroeccc.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Kojo Quartey: Mergers may be good for big business, but not for consumers