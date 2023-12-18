Kokomo Raising Cane's to open January 17

Dec. 18—Kokomo's newest fast food restaurant, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, will open its doors in a month.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chain will open Jan. 17, the company announced in a press release.

Raising Cane's serves chicken fingers and sandwiches with its signature Cane's Sauce, French fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. It's also known for its sweet tea and lemonade.

The Kokomo location will employ more than 100 people, with starting wages for crew members at $15-$16.50 an hour, with the opportunity to earn an additional dollar per hour after 10 p.m. and an additional $2 per hour after the first year of employment. Benefits include medical, 401(k) and more.

Hiring for the new restaurant is underway. Beginning Tuesday through Jan. 6, Raising Cane's will host hiring interviews inside the new restaurant, 1728 E. Markland Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Candidates interested in various positions can walk in at the hiring site, apply by texting RCJOBS to 9721 or by visiting www.jobs.raisingcanes.com. Applicants will be contacted to set up an interview after applying.

"We are excited to open a Raising Cane's in Kokomo, and to bring over 100 new jobs to the community," Kody Augustine, restaurant leader for the Kokomo location, said a prepared statement. "This will be our seventh Raising Cane's in the Hoosier state, and we are excited to continue spreading our ONE LOVE and hiring great crew to share in our growth."