Kolibri Global Energy Inc.'s (TSE:KEI) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies in Canada have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 11x, you may consider Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) as a highly attractive investment with its 4.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Kolibri Global Energy over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Kolibri Global Energy's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Kolibri Global Energy would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 71% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 9.9% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Kolibri Global Energy is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Kolibri Global Energy maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

