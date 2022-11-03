U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Kombucha Market to Grow at CAGR of 15.1% through 2030 - Shifting Consumer Focus on Healthier and Sustainable Products to Drive Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·3 min read



Hard kombucha is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for kombucha is growing in countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, India, and Australia, as more consumers now focus on the ingredients of the product they consume.

Newark, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the kombucha market is expanding at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022-2030. The market is driven by increasing consumer demand for functional food & beverages. Further, increased product visibility and heightened awareness among consumers about the health benefits of kombucha are likely to bode well for market growth.

Earlier kombucha was only prepared at home for its beneficial properties in Asian countries. With the rising acceptance of this drink among consumers, manufacturers have been adding new flavors and product ranges in this category. For instance, in February 2022, Dr. Brew Kombucha launched- Just Peachy, a new flavor with a bottle label designed by Jordan Kay. It is crafted with certified organic ingredients and is available in both offline and online stores.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12990

It is a replacement for soda, juice, and other sugary drinks that are high in calories and harmful to the body in the long run. Kombucha has billions of probiotic bacteria, which improve gut health and lower high blood pressure. It also detoxifies and energizes the body. Many consumers are drinking it for its benefits while some also enjoy the taste of kombucha. It has gained immense popularity in the US, the UK, Australia, China, and UAE.

Kombucha drinks come in a variety of flavors such as peach, strawberry, guava, lemongrass, lemon, and watermelon. Some companies such as Health-Ade also offer kombucha in ginger, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg flavors. Though it is gaining momentum, still there is a need to spread awareness about this drink through robust storytelling, animation, and campaigns.

Conventional kombucha is more popular in comparison to hard kombucha, as it was commercialized in the market earlier. Hard kombucha is gaining traction among beer drinking population of the world as a replacement for a beer with low calories and health benefits. Hard kombucha usually has low ABV content of 0.5% to 5% but it can be as high as 7%-8% depending on the fermentation process of the product.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12990

Key Players

1. PepsiCo Inc (KeVita)
2. GT’s Living Food
3. Health-Ade LLC
4. Remedy Drinks
5. BREW DR. KOMBUCHA
6. GO Kombucha
7. Lo Bros.
8. brothersandsisters
9. BB Kombucha
10. København Kombucha
11. Real Kombucha
12. Equinox Kombucha

Market Segmentation

• Product Insights

o Conventional
o Hard

• Distribution Channel Insights

o Off-trade

 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
 Online
 Others

o On-trade

Regional Insights

o North America

 US
 Canada

o Europe

 Germany
 U.K.
 France
 Netherlands
 Russia

o Asia Pacific

 China
 India
 Japan
 Australia

o Central & South America

 Brazil
 Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

 UAE
 South Africa

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12990

About the report:

The global kombucha market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements, whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.






 



