Kombucha Market to grow by USD 3.56 Billion by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The kombucha market is projected to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 19.36% during the forecast period. 33% of the growth originates from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Kombucha Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
By Distribution Channel
By Type
By Geography
To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample report.
Kombucha Market 2022-2026 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our kombucha market report covers the following areas:
The health benefits of kombucha, new product launches. availability of kombucha in different forms will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit kombucha drinks might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy a Sample Report.
Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The global kombucha market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on different parameters, such as quality. Moderate competition and declining profit margins are some of the significant risk factors for vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it is imperative for the vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.
Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC
Brew Dr. Kombucha
Drink Artisan Ltd.
GTs Living Foods
Health Ade LLC
Holy Kombucha Inc.
Humm Kombucha LLC
Kosmic Kombucha
LIVE Soda LLC
Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd.
NessAlla Kombucha
PepsiCo Inc.
Red Bull GmbH
Remedy Drinks
Revive Drinks
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha
Suja Life LLC
To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.
Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist kombucha market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the kombucha market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the kombucha market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kombucha market vendors
Related Reports:
Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the emergency food market segmentation by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Global Probiotics Market by Product, End-user, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the probiotics market segmentation by product (probiotic functional food and beverage, dietary supplements, and animal feed), end-user (human probiotics and animal probiotics), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, discounters, convenience stores, and online stores), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Kombucha Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
$3.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.92
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Drink Artisan Ltd., GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC, Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Remedy Drinks, Revive Drinks, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The coca cola co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Non organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha
11.4 GTs Living Foods
11.5 Health Ade LLC
11.6 Humm Kombucha LLC
11.7 Kosmic Kombucha
11.8 LIVE Soda LLC
11.9 PepsiCo Inc.
11.10 Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha
11.11 Suja Life LLC
11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
