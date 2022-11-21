U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

Kombucha Market to grow by USD 3.56 Billion by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The kombucha market is projected to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 19.36% during the forecast period. 33% of the growth originates from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kombucha Market
Kombucha Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

  • By Distribution Channel

  • By Type

  • By Geography

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample report.

Kombucha Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our kombucha market report covers the following areas:

The health benefits of kombucha, new product launches. availability of kombucha in different forms will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit kombucha drinks might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy a Sample Report.

Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global kombucha market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on different parameters, such as quality. Moderate competition and declining profit margins are some of the significant risk factors for vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it is imperative for the vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

  • Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC

  • Brew Dr. Kombucha

  • Drink Artisan Ltd.

  • GTs Living Foods

  • Health Ade LLC

  • Holy Kombucha Inc.

  • Humm Kombucha LLC

  • Kosmic Kombucha

  • LIVE Soda LLC

  • Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd.

  • NessAlla Kombucha

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Red Bull GmbH

  • Remedy Drinks

  • Revive Drinks

  • Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

  • Suja Life LLC

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist kombucha market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the kombucha market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the kombucha market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kombucha market vendors

Kombucha Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

$3.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Drink Artisan Ltd., GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC, Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Remedy Drinks, Revive Drinks, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The coca cola co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Non organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha

  • 11.4 GTs Living Foods

  • 11.5 Health Ade LLC

  • 11.6 Humm Kombucha LLC

  • 11.7 Kosmic Kombucha

  • 11.8 LIVE Soda LLC

  • 11.9 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 11.10 Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

  • 11.11 Suja Life LLC

  • 11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

