Kombucha Market to grow by USD 3.56 Billion by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The kombucha market is projected to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 19.36% during the forecast period. 33% of the growth originates from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kombucha Market

Kombucha Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

By Type

By Geography

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample report.

Kombucha Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our kombucha market report covers the following areas:

The health benefits of kombucha, new product launches. availability of kombucha in different forms will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit kombucha drinks might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy a Sample Report.

Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global kombucha market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on different parameters, such as quality. Moderate competition and declining profit margins are some of the significant risk factors for vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it is imperative for the vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Drink Artisan Ltd.

GTs Living Foods

Health Ade LLC

Holy Kombucha Inc.

Humm Kombucha LLC

Kosmic Kombucha

LIVE Soda LLC

Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd.

NessAlla Kombucha

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Remedy Drinks

Revive Drinks

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

Suja Life LLC

Story continues

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist kombucha market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kombucha market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kombucha market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kombucha market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the emergency food market segmentation by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Probiotics Market by Product, End-user, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the probiotics market segmentation by product (probiotic functional food and beverage, dietary supplements, and animal feed), end-user (human probiotics and animal probiotics), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, discounters, convenience stores, and online stores), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Kombucha Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.36% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Drink Artisan Ltd., GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC, Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Remedy Drinks, Revive Drinks, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The coca cola co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Non organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha

11.4 GTs Living Foods

11.5 Health Ade LLC

11.6 Humm Kombucha LLC

11.7 Kosmic Kombucha

11.8 LIVE Soda LLC

11.9 PepsiCo Inc.

11.10 Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

11.11 Suja Life LLC

11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Kombucha Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kombucha-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-56-billion-by-2026--segmentation-by-distribution-channel-and-geography---technavio-301681711.html

SOURCE Technavio