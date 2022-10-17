Kombucha Market to Hit USD 10.45 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during 2020-2027

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kombucha market size is projected to reach USD 10.45 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. The increasing presence of small-scale kombucha companies will redefine the contours of innovation in this market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Kombucha Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. Kombucha is a type of fermented tea and has been gaining rapid popularity worldwide as it offers the ideal alternative to alcoholic beverages. To capture the burgeoning market for this beverage, several small-scale companies have cropped up over the past few years that have been providing innovative flavors to kombucha enthusiasts. For example, Delhi-based Atmospheric Kombucha, launched in April 2018, offers completely raw and organic fermented tea infused with fruit flavors and dried herbs. Their teas are also available in unique flavors such as lavender blueberry, mango, and guava. Similarly, US-based Health-Ade was started in 2012 and is today one of the largest and the most innovative kombucha-making companies in the US, offering flavors such as jalapeño-kiwi-cucumber, cloves, and chocolates. The deepening presence of these kombucha-specializing entities is opening expansion portals for this market.

Humanity is reeling under the unexpected eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic that has severely damaged the global economy, triggered widespread supply-demand disturbances, and has caused unprecedented social, political, and economic anxiety worldwide. Several sectors, industries, and markets are experiencing a period of deep stress and unbearable apprehension. In such dire circumstances, businesses are in desperate need of holistic insights into the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on different markets. At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide just that. Based on our experience and expertise, we offer market research reports with high-quality market analysis to enable your business to tide over these challenging times.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 23.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 10.45 Billion Base Year 2019 Kombucha Market Size in 2019 USD 1.84 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 185 Segments Covered By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regions Kombucha Market Growth Drivers Multiple Health Benefits of Fermented Tea to Ensure Stable Market Growth

The report states that the global market value was at USD 1.84 billion in 2019 and shares the following:

A detailed assessment of the trends, drivers, and restraints influencing market growth;

Holistic analysis of the regional developments impacting the market;

Thorough research into the key players’ profiles and their strategies; and

A comprehensive study of all market segments.

Driving Factor

Multiple Health Benefits of Fermented Tea to Ensure Stable Market Growth

The health benefits of kombucha have been proven through several scientific studies and the growing awareness about these benefits is expected to further augment the adoption of this beverage. For example, a study by researchers from University College Cork in Ireland found that since kombucha is fermented, it contains a large amount of lactic acid bacteria that can function as a probiotic. As a result, this drink can be made part of regular diets as probiotics are known to strengthen gut health, improve digestion, and even aid in weight loss. Further, evidence gathered by researchers from the University of Toulouse in France shows that kombucha prepared from green tea can stimulate calorie-burning processes in the body, improve cholesterol levels, control blood sugar, and reduce belly fat. With consumers becoming more health conscious, especially in urban areas, the demand for this beverage is likely to spike as its visibility increases in retail stores and supermarkets around the globe.

Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Alternative Beverages to Accelerate Market Growth in North America

North America, with market size of USD 0.97 billion in 2019, is expected to retain its leading position in the kombucha market share throughout the forecast period. The changing dynamics of the market in North America have backed by the increasing preference of drinkers in the region towards healthy beverage alternatives to regular soda and soft drink products. Europe is set to emerge as the second-largest region for this market owing to the booming popularity of probiotic drinks in major economies such as the UK and Germany. In Asia Pacific, rising disposable incomes of consumers is leading to a steady increase in the demand for unique and premium beverages.

Competitive Landscape

Promotion of Novel Preparations to be the New Growth Strategy of Key Players

Recognizing the broad scope for creativity in the kombucha category, key players in the market are aggressively promoting novel preparations of this beloved drink among consumers. Additionally, companies, especially large organizations, are adopting innovative design strategies to expand the visibility of their products across supermarkets, departmental stores, and retail outlets.

Key Industry Developments:

September 2020: UK-based Woodies announced the launch of a new line of kombuchas infused with cannabidiol (CBD). The drink will combine the health benefits of CBD and fermented tea and will be available in Hibiscus & Raspberry, Orange, and Ginger flavors.

March 2020: KeVita unveiled the new, enhanced look for its kombucha bottles, promoted by the company’s new owner, PepsiCo, to enable the brand to gain prominence on store shelves. The move is being advocated by PepsiCo to boost the slow sales of the company in the fermented tea category.

