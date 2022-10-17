U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Kombucha Market to Hit USD 10.45 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during 2020-2027

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Kombucha Market report are Revive Kombucha (California, United States), Humm Kombucha, LLC (United States), Reed’s Inc. (Connecticut, United States), Molson Coors Beverage Company (Chicago, United States), The Hain Celestial Group (New York, United States), Health-Ade Kombucha (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (New York, United States), The Coca Cola Company (Georgia, United States), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kombucha market size is projected to reach USD 10.45 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. The increasing presence of small-scale kombucha companies will redefine the contours of innovation in this market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled Kombucha Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027. Kombucha is a type of fermented tea and has been gaining rapid popularity worldwide as it offers the ideal alternative to alcoholic beverages. To capture the burgeoning market for this beverage, several small-scale companies have cropped up over the past few years that have been providing innovative flavors to kombucha enthusiasts. For example, Delhi-based Atmospheric Kombucha, launched in April 2018, offers completely raw and organic fermented tea infused with fruit flavors and dried herbs. Their teas are also available in unique flavors such as lavender blueberry, mango, and guava. Similarly, US-based Health-Ade was started in 2012 and is today one of the largest and the most innovative kombucha-making companies in the US, offering flavors such as jalapeño-kiwi-cucumber, cloves, and chocolates. The deepening presence of these kombucha-specializing entities is opening expansion portals for this market.

Humanity is reeling under the unexpected eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic that has severely damaged the global economy, triggered widespread supply-demand disturbances, and has caused unprecedented social, political, and economic anxiety worldwide. Several sectors, industries, and markets are experiencing a period of deep stress and unbearable apprehension. In such dire circumstances, businesses are in desperate need of holistic insights into the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on different markets. At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide just that. Based on our experience and expertise, we offer market research reports with high-quality market analysis to enable your business to tide over these challenging times.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/kombucha-market-100230

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Kombucha Market are:

  • Revive Kombucha (California, United States)

  • Humm Kombucha, LLC (United States)

  • Reed’s Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

  • Molson Coors Beverage Company (Chicago, United States)

  • The Hain Celestial Group (New York, United States)

  • Health-Ade Kombucha (United States)

  • PepsiCo, Inc. (New York, United States)

  • The Coca Cola Company (Georgia, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

23.2%

2027 Value Projection

USD 10.45 Billion

Base Year

2019

Kombucha Market Size in 2019

USD 1.84 Billion

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

185

Segments Covered

By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regions

Kombucha Market Growth Drivers

Multiple Health Benefits of Fermented Tea to Ensure Stable Market Growth

The report states that the global market value was at USD 1.84 billion in 2019 and shares the following:

  • A detailed assessment of the trends, drivers, and restraints influencing market growth;

  • Holistic analysis of the regional developments impacting the market;

  • Thorough research into the key players’ profiles and their strategies; and

  • A comprehensive study of all market segments.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/kombucha-market-100230

Driving Factor

Multiple Health Benefits of Fermented Tea to Ensure Stable Market Growth

The health benefits of kombucha have been proven through several scientific studies and the growing awareness about these benefits is expected to further augment the adoption of this beverage. For example, a study by researchers from University College Cork in Ireland found that since kombucha is fermented, it contains a large amount of lactic acid bacteria that can function as a probiotic. As a result, this drink can be made part of regular diets as probiotics are known to strengthen gut health, improve digestion, and even aid in weight loss. Further, evidence gathered by researchers from the University of Toulouse in France shows that kombucha prepared from green tea can stimulate calorie-burning processes in the body, improve cholesterol levels, control blood sugar, and reduce belly fat. With consumers becoming more health conscious, especially in urban areas, the demand for this beverage is likely to spike as its visibility increases in retail stores and supermarkets around the globe.

Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Alternative Beverages to Accelerate Market Growth in North America

North America, with market size of USD 0.97 billion in 2019, is expected to retain its leading position in the kombucha market share throughout the forecast period. The changing dynamics of the market in North America have backed by the increasing preference of drinkers in the region towards healthy beverage alternatives to regular soda and soft drink products. Europe is set to emerge as the second-largest region for this market owing to the booming popularity of probiotic drinks in major economies such as the UK and Germany. In Asia Pacific, rising disposable incomes of consumers is leading to a steady increase in the demand for unique and premium beverages.

Competitive Landscape

Promotion of Novel Preparations to be the New Growth Strategy of Key Players

Recognizing the broad scope for creativity in the kombucha category, key players in the market are aggressively promoting novel preparations of this beloved drink among consumers. Additionally, companies, especially large organizations, are adopting innovative design strategies to expand the visibility of their products across supermarkets, departmental stores, and retail outlets.

Inquire Before Buying: 

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/kombucha-market-100230

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Beverages Market

    • Market Dynamics of the Global Fermented Tea Market

    • Overview on Emergence of Small Players and its Impact on the Market

    • Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the SNaturals during the Calamity

  • Global Kombucha Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Natural

        • Flavored

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Health Stores

        • Online Retails

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/kombucha-market-100230

Key Industry Developments:

  • September 2020: UK-based Woodies announced the launch of a new line of kombuchas infused with cannabidiol (CBD). The drink will combine the health benefits of CBD and fermented tea and will be available in Hibiscus & Raspberry, Orange, and Ginger flavors.

  • March 2020: KeVita unveiled the new, enhanced look for its kombucha bottles, promoted by the company’s new owner, PepsiCo, to enable the brand to gain prominence on store shelves. The move is being advocated by PepsiCo to boost the slow sales of the company in the fermented tea category.

Read Related Insights:

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Worth USD 6.24 Billion Forecast 2026; Says Fortune Business Insights

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market to Surpass USD 1,257.77 Billion by 2027 | Current Trend of Maintaining Health and Fitness to Boost Growth

Probiotics Market to Reach USD 94.48 Billion by 2020-2027 | Probiotics Industry Exhibit CAGR of 7.9%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


