Kombucha Tea Market Size Expanding at a Healthy 12.3% CAGR, At Projected To Total US$ 5,234.6 Mn by 2032, Says Future Market Insights

·4 min read

Kombucha Tea Market By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Product Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea), Flavor Type (Regular/Unflavored, Flavored), Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Retail Stores, Specialty Stores) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kombucha tea market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 12.3% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 5,234.6 Mn by 2032.

Kombucha Tea Market Size (2022E)

US$ 1,655.6 Mn

Kombucha Tea Market Projected Size (2032F)

US$ 5,234.6 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2032)

12.3%

Top 3 Countries Market Share

36.5%

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

One of the primary factors driving the global kombucha tea market is the growing demand for convenience packaging. Busy lifestyles and time constraints across the globe have increased the demand for on-the-go food items.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14413

This is increasing the sales of kombucha tea that can be easily carried in the pocket. To capitalize on this, key players are adding attractive packaging, which extends the shelf life of kombucha tea storage.

Kombucha tea manufacturers are also constantly providing consumers with more creative products in terms of flavors. The kombucha tea innovation is done to meet consumer demand for a healthy and nutritious drink without compromising the flavor, taste, texture, and nutritional properties of the product.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Organic kombucha tea is expected to grow at a lucrative 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

  • North America kombucha tea market is expected to dominate the global market in 2022, with a share of around 24.1% by 2032

  • In terms of sales channels, modern trade is expected to have a dominant share in 2022

  • Online retail stores are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

  • In terms of product type, green tea is expected to dominate the global market in 2022

  • Black kombucha tea is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Discover More About Report Analysis With Figures And Data Tables, Along With The Table Of Contents. Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14413

"Manufacturers of kombucha tea are focusing on increasing product transparency. They are also putting together dedicated teams to devise legal marketing strategies to ensure proper kombucha tea representation to woo consumers." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Kombucha tea manufacturers are introducing new products to cater to consumers' diverse preferences and tastes. Kombucha tea market trends such as changing consumer preferences toward non-alcoholic beverages and increased consumption of healthier beverages, key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio.

Kombucha Tea Market by Category

By Nature:

  • Organic

  • Conventional

By Product Type:

  • Green Tea

  • Black Tea

  • Oolong Tea

  • Others

By Flavour Type:

  • Regular/Unflavored

  • Flavored

By Sales Channel:

  • Modern Trade

  • Convenience Stores

  • Traditional Grocery Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online Retail Stores

  • Others

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14413

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • · How big is the kombucha tea market?

  • · What is the anticipated market value of the kombucha tea market by 2032 end?

  • · What is the kombucha tea market outlook?

  • · Which region is expected to drive the demand for the kombucha tea market?

  • · Who are the key players operating in the market?

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights

Beer Market: The global beer market is estimated at US$ 665.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 920.2 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Packaged Bread Market: The packaged bread market is valued at US$ 42.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 66.5 Bn by 2032.

Organic Tea Market: Organic Tea Market is expected to reach market valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2022-2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/kombucha-tea-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kombucha-tea-market-size-expanding-at-a-healthy-12-3-cagr-at-projected-to-total-us-5-234-6-mn-by-2032--says-future-market-insights-301508902.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

