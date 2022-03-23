Kombucha Tea Market Size Expanding at a Healthy 12.3% CAGR, At Projected To Total US$ 5,234.6 Mn by 2032, Says Future Market Insights

Kombucha Tea Market By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Product Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea), Flavor Type (Regular/Unflavored, Flavored), Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Retail Stores, Specialty Stores) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kombucha tea market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 12.3% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 5,234.6 Mn by 2032.

Kombucha Tea Market Size (2022E) US$ 1,655.6 Mn Kombucha Tea Market Projected Size (2032F) US$ 5,234.6 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 12.3% Top 3 Countries Market Share 36.5%

One of the primary factors driving the global kombucha tea market is the growing demand for convenience packaging. Busy lifestyles and time constraints across the globe have increased the demand for on-the-go food items.

This is increasing the sales of kombucha tea that can be easily carried in the pocket. To capitalize on this, key players are adding attractive packaging, which extends the shelf life of kombucha tea storage.

Kombucha tea manufacturers are also constantly providing consumers with more creative products in terms of flavors. The kombucha tea innovation is done to meet consumer demand for a healthy and nutritious drink without compromising the flavor, taste, texture, and nutritional properties of the product.

Organic kombucha tea is expected to grow at a lucrative 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America kombucha tea market is expected to dominate the global market in 2022, with a share of around 24.1% by 2032

In terms of sales channels, modern trade is expected to have a dominant share in 2022

Online retail stores are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, green tea is expected to dominate the global market in 2022

Black kombucha tea is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

"Manufacturers of kombucha tea are focusing on increasing product transparency. They are also putting together dedicated teams to devise legal marketing strategies to ensure proper kombucha tea representation to woo consumers." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Kombucha tea manufacturers are introducing new products to cater to consumers' diverse preferences and tastes. Kombucha tea market trends such as changing consumer preferences toward non-alcoholic beverages and increased consumption of healthier beverages, key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio.

Kombucha Tea Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

By Flavour Type:

Regular/Unflavored

Flavored

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

· How big is the kombucha tea market?

· What is the anticipated market value of the kombucha tea market by 2032 end?

· What is the kombucha tea market outlook?

· Which region is expected to drive the demand for the kombucha tea market?

· Who are the key players operating in the market?

