Komo Plant Based Foods Launches in Whole Foods Market Retail Locations in Western Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KOMOF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it's now being carried in 4 out of 7 western Whole Foods Market locations.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. is an American multinational supermarketchain headquartered in Austin, Texas, which sells organic foods and products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Whole Foods seeks out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintains the strictest quality standards in the industry, and has an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture. Whole Foods has more than 500 retail and non-retail locations in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. It has 14 retail locations in Canada, of which 7 are in British Columbia, and 7 are in Ontario. In 2017, Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market for USD$13.7 Billion.

"Adding Whole Foods to our distribution network is a huge accomplishment for Komo and testament to the high quality of our products," says Komo CEO William White. "We are so pleased with the growth in the number of retail stores that are selling Komo products. We have to thank our sales broker, Cornerstone Sales, our distributors, and our dedicated team for this growth. We are very excited about continuing to share the love of plant-based foods through our wholesale expansion"

Komo can now be found on the shelves at Whole Foods Cambie, North Burnaby, Victoria, and North Vancouver.

Komo has a distribution network covering all provinces in Canada, including BRR Logistics, TransCold Distribution and Nationwide Natural Foods. Komo significantly scaled up its production capacity through a co-manufacturing arrangement late last year, setting up Komo for nationwide expansion. Komo is also available in select IGA, Fresh Market, as well as all Choices Markets, all Nesters Market locations, Fairway Markets and Nature's Fare locations. Komo is now also expanding to the United States.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697150/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Launches-in-Whole-Foods-Market-Retail-Locations-in-Western-Canada

