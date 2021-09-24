U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food company, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Komo will commence trading on the OTCQB with the market open on September 24, 2021, under the symbol "KOMOF".

The OTCQB is a U.S. based active trading platform recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market. The OTCQB is OTC Markets Group's premier market for early stage, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Komo's shares also have the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility in the U.S. DTC eligibility enables shares of Komo to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

"Listing on the OTCQB Venture is another important milestone and part of our long-term strategy to introduce Komo's compelling story to the U.S. audience," says Komo CEO William White. "The OTCQB listing expands our reach into the institutional and retail investment community within the United States, which promotes enhancing both visibility and liquidity with the access to both U.S. institutional and retail investors as we look to grow our global shareholder base."

Komo also announces expansion of its strategic brand messaging campaign designed to align its corporate mission amongst the investor community across North America and Europe. Komo will continue to engage investor communications, financial research, and cross platform digital marketing service providers to increase public awareness regarding corporate activities, strategic plans, and the investment opportunity through the dissemination of Komo information extrapolated from publicly disclosed investor presentations and press releases.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker "YUM" and in Frankfort under the ticker symbol "9HB".

About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:
William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665391/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Uplisted-to-OTCQB-Venture-Market

