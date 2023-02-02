U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Announces Record Revenue Month in January Eclipsing Half a Million Dollars for the First Time

·4 min read

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development and distribution in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce for the first time it has surpassed $500,000 in monthly revenue in January, a huge milestone for the Company.  During the same month last year, Kona Gold Beverage had approximately $275,000 in revenue.  Historically, the months of December and January are generally the slowest in the beverage industry, which is a testament to the strong growth the Company continues to execute on.  The Company hit its revenue targets in January for both its subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Gold Leaf Distribution LLC.

Kona Gold LLC has recently partnered with several new distribution partners around the country to distribute its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades and has several new partners coming on board within the next month.  Gold Leaf Distribution had a record revenue month in January and they continue to see outstanding growth with popular new products it distributes in addition to the new convenience and grocery chain partnerships.  With the spring and summer months being the busiest in the beverage industry, both subsidiaries anticipate a ramp up in revenue as those months get closer.

"I am excited to announce to our stockholders we have finally eclipsed the half a million-dollar mark in monthly revenue, which is a huge milestone and accomplishment for our teams across both subsidiaries," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Kona Gold and Gold Leaf both had a record January in terms of revenue and Gold Leaf had an all-time record month, which is an amazing accomplishment to happen in January.  We are ramping up for the busy months of spring and summer and look to continue to increase sales, gain market share, and grow revenue."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Illinois based distributor, Norman Distribution.  Norman Distribution will distribute the Company's 12oz sparkling and 16oz non-sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in the greater Chicagoland Area, which includes Cook, Dupage, Lake, Will, Kane, McHenry, Winnebago, Boone, Kendall, Dekalb, and Kankakee counties.  Norman Distribution will be a key partner in distributing Ooh La Lemin to key accounts such as Mariano's, Pete's Fresh Market, Woodman's, Butera, and Walmart.across the state of Minnesota.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:
https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC.  Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com.  HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com.  Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.comKona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions.  The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate.  The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1.  Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Clark
+1 844-714-2224
investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kona-gold-beverage-inc-announces-record-revenue-month-in-january-eclipsing-half-a-million-dollars-for-the-first-time-301737489.html

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

