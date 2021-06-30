U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

Konami and 'The Medium' studio Bloober Team to partner on new games

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Silent Hill and Metal Gear publisher Konami is teaming up with The Medium creator Bloober Team in a "strategic partnership," the companies have announced. They'll be "jointly developing selected content and exchanging know-how" on both new and existing game properties. "We look forward to combining Bloober Team’s and our respective characteristics and strengths to create high-quality content," said Konami President Hideki Hayakawa in a statement.

The news should perk up the ears of Silent Hill fans hoping for a new chapter. Bloober's The Medium is also a horror-style game (even using a score from Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka) with players flipping between real and afterlife versions of the world. 

On top of that, Bloober Team CEO dropped a hint earlier this year that it was working on something interesting. "In fact, we've been working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we're doing this with a very famous gaming publisher," he told Gamesindustry.biz in February. "I can't tell you who. I can't tell you what the project is, but I'm pretty sure when people realize we're working on it, they will be very excited."

Nothing about any Silent Hill IP has been confirmed, though, and it'd be understandable if fans remain skeptical. A Silent Hills sequel with Hideo Kojima, Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus was canceled back in 2015 — despite the appearance of an impressive playable teaser

Still, the Konami and Bloober Team partnership is a promising development. The Medium generally met with good reviews, though our own Jessica Condit found it a bit "medium," as it were. The game's "dual reality" switching was also well done, so if the two companies combine their horror chops and technology, it could result in some compelling IP. 

