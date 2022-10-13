U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 Helps Expand More Than Ink’s Business

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
·5 min read

LED UV Inkjet Press Makes Printer More Competitive, Grows Book, Catalog, and Magazine Business

Photo

More Than Ink executives with their newly installed Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press. L to R: John Christiansen, Co-owner / President; Isabel Christiansen, Co-Owner / Accounting; Aaron Canaday, Co-owner / Vice President; Peterjohn Christiansen, CFO
More Than Ink executives with their newly installed Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press. L to R: John Christiansen, Co-owner / President; Isabel Christiansen, Co-Owner / Accounting; Aaron Canaday, Co-owner / Vice President; Peterjohn Christiansen, CFO

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press at More Than Ink, celebrating 17 years as a family-owned and operated business providing quality printing to the North Florida market. More Than Ink is an eco-friendly print shop focused on digital printing which includes booklets, catalogs, envelopes, pads, brochures and folders. It offers direct and bulk mailing and design services as well as a large format department for signs, storefronts and trade show items.

More Than Ink has used Konica Minolta presses for ten years, most recently purchasing the AccurioPress C6100 Digital Printing Color Press in 2020 and the bizhub PRESS C1085 Digital Printing Press in 2018.

When More Than Ink sought a new solution that was more competitive to traditional offset printing than the digital toner presses it currently used, it turned to Konica Minolta as its “go-to option” based on the excellent relationship the two companies had established. Specifically, the printer was looking to grow into more books, catalogs, and magazines – which are only reasonable up to a certain quantity on the digital toner presses before needing to go offset. More Than Ink knew the AccurioJet KM-1 would allow it to stay as a digital shop and expand into the new inkjet technology to be more competitive with larger runs and faster turnaround time.

“We are extremely satisfied with the quality of the AccurioJet KM-1 and the options available to us to scale quality and ink consumption depending on the job,” said John Christiansen, President, More Than Ink. “This investment will help us produce jobs with vivid and consistent colors over large run sizes, while also offering our customers faster turn-around times when needed and better control over the price point.”

Current estimations show that with the AccurioJet KM-1, More Than Ink will be able to bring the majority of its outsourced offset jobs back in house to control cost, overhead, and production times more efficiently. As an eco-friendly print shop, More Than Ink recycles everything it can throughout the building including paper, cardboard, plastics, and toner cartridges. It was pleased with the increased sheet sizes which allows for more up per page to help reduce overall waste. Working with a relatively small space, More Than Ink was happy to work with Konica Minolta technicians who were helpful in ensuring it had the very best placement of the equipment in its building.

“More Than Ink is extremely passionate about their work, constantly striving to deliver the highest-quality products possible to ensure they exceed their clients’ expectations,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta. “We are pleased that they have continued to invest in Konica Minolta equipment to grow their business by taking advantage of the AccurioJet KM-1 and all the benefits that the latest in UV inkjet technology has to offer.”

The Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1 is a 29-inch sheet-fed UV inkjet press. The KM-1e can produce up to 3,000 sheets per hour on a wide range of paper thicknesses, from 0.06 to 0.6mm. The press prints on various media, including typical offset stocks, clear film, metallic media, canvas, Tyvek and embossed paper.

Learn more about the AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet press here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series.  Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About More Than Ink

More Than Ink is a family-owned and operated business providing quality printing to North Florida which prides itself on being able to help with a variety of project types and giving each client the attention to detail they need to promote their business or organization. Its mission is to provide clients with the highest quality products and services with convenient turn-around time and competitive pricing. By keeping production in-house and local, More Than Ink is able to pass off any savings directly to our clients. With an admiration for keeping its printing as eco conscious as possible, More Than Ink uses soy based inks, recycles everything it can throughout the shop, and purchases papers that are part of the sustainable forestry initiative. More Than Ink is recognized as a Women Owned and Minority Owned business. It has been awarded Best printer by several local publications such as Florida Times-Union’s Bold City Best, Best of Clay, and Folio Weekly Magazine.

 

# # # # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us


