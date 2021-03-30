Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C12000 Supports Continued Growth for Direct Mail Service Provider
AM Solutions Maintains One Vendor Strategy for Leading-edge Production Technology
AM Solutions in Edgerton, Wisconsin recently installed Konica Minolta's AccurioPress C12000 high-volume production press.
AM Solutions in Edgerton, Wisconsin relies on Konica Minolta as its only vendor for print production.
Ramsey, NJ, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioPress C12000 at AM Solutions in Edgerton, Wisconsin. AM Solutions is a leader in branded print marketing and data-driven direct mail, executing customer-driven solutions through multiple channels and cutting-edge technology.
The AccurioPress C12000, launched in November 2019, is a 120 ppm high-volume production press ideal for customers looking to increase productivity through efficiencies and speed to grow their business. Paired with Konica Minolta’s enhanced IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer, the press automatically and continuously measures and corrects color so the first print in a run matches the last.
AM Solutions also purchased EngageIT VDP software, a professional suite of variable data printing (VDP) software tools from Konica Minolta that has been tightly integrated with the Adobe® InDesign® page layout application. The EngageIT VDP modules provide sophisticated variable data printing and data publishing features, with a built-in feature set that provides a great solution for automating production work.
Since installing the C12000, AM Solutions has seen a marked increase in productivity, consistent quality from job to job and better turnaround time for its clients. Other Konica Minolta equipment owned by AM Solutions includes the AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet Press, AccurioPress C6100 Digital Color Press and two bizhub PRESS 1250 black and white digital presses. Together with the KM-1 Inkjet press, the C12000 enhances production of print marketing collateral and highly personalized direct mail campaigns.
“Our customer-driven culture is our first and number one priority. Our dedicated team approach guarantees responsive, consistent results that deliver speed to market with end-to-end solutions,” said Dean Gille, President, AM Solutions. “The C12000 will be a particularly great compliment to our existing KM-1 UV Inkjet Press for color consistency and repeatability from job to job and sheet to sheet.”
Through its premier partnership with Konica Minolta team, AM Solutions receives a total solution package and cutting-edge technology to take it into the future and beyond.
“Konica Minolta is proud to have partnered with AM Solutions for the last ten years and looks forward to continuing our relationship with this newly purchased equipment,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Their trust in Konica Minolta as their only vendor for print production is something we take very seriously, and we are committed to supporting their mission to provide the highest level of dedication through strategic multi-channel marketing and end-to-end solutions.”
Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C12000, EngageIT VDP software and AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet press.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and the World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About AM Solutions
AM Solutions is a marketing services provider specializing in integrated communication. We utilize multiple channels, including dynamic data intelligence, personalized direct mail, branded print marketing, full spectrum promotional fulfillment and high powered web communications. We are experts in Strategy, Database Improvement, Selecting the Best Methods for Delivering Your Message and Measuring Your Investment.
# # # # #
Attachments
CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us