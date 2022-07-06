Konica Minolta Announces Organizational Changes

Regional Realignment and Shared Services Approach Accelerate DX Strategy

Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced organizational changes to accelerate its digital transformation (DX) strategy, achieve greater business continuity and drive sustained growth for the company.

Konica Minolta continues to make bold moves to organize their direct sales model with the aim of future growth and customer focus. The company is redesigning its approach by reshaping field sales regions, optimizing its territory structure to enable speed, agility and the retention of key talent. The change anticipates an evolution in customer buying patterns, with much of the buying process being digitally enabled. The expansion of the organization’s inside sales teams will support the growth of digital sales generation and its emerging B2B2C sales channel, enabling a more cost-effective structure while increasing scale.

“Coming out of the pandemic, market dynamics have changed dramatically and a new sales approach is necessary to better align and support customers with subject matter experts during the engagement process,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “As a sales organization, our primary objective is to expand our sales coverage, improve customer experience and grow revenues. The new structure gains access to key support and technical experts across the U.S. market regardless of territory.”

Konica Minolta will also implement a North American Shared Services model, which will align cross-border priorities and enhance delivery to its field organization. This initiative will combine service functions in the U.S. and Canada, ultimately providing more resources to support areas such as sales administration, logistics and supply chain, marketing, product planning, finance, IT, HR and legal. The company has already implemented a similar strategy with its managed IT (MIT) service organizations, merging the services of its U.S.-based All Covered with those of its Canadian IT Weapons business.

Additional MIT organizational design changes are being implemented to improve technical alignment within Konica Minolta’s agile, centralized structure to enhance service delivery for customer success. The growing professional services organization will work to support the company’s unique DX solutions and services portfolio.

“We believe a unified North American organization, with common goals and objectives, can better leverage resources regardless of geographical boundaries and apply a greater focus on the utilization of individual skill sets at the right point in time,” said Errigo. “Our shared services concept supports all dealer partners and Konica Minolta customers, brings the company closer together and allows us to be more nimble and flexible in how we go to market.”

Konica Minolta prides itself on a culture built on leading the industry and creating new value for its customers with the objective of building sustainable growth. The company is confident these changes will provide greater accountability at all levels of the organization to reach full potential for business transformation.

