Konica Minolta Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
·3 min read

Company Aligns with Global Transitions to Drive Digital Transformation Initiatives

Photo

Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc.
Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc.

Ramsey, NJ, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced changes designed to better execute on its digital transformation (DX) strategies and align with global teams to accelerate growth across the entire organization.

Effective April 1, 2022, Patrick Banno, currently serving as President and CEO, will transition to Konica Minolta, Inc. as Senior Corporate Vice President responsible for the Business Management and Sales Company Management Division for Business Technologies. He will also lead the Digital Workplace DX Business Headquarters in Japan. Sam Errigo, COO, will be promoted to President and CEO, also effective April 1. In his new role, Errigo will drive Konica Minolta’s business and technology strategy to further the company’s DX initiatives, strategic partnerships and business growth to ensure shareholder value.

These new appointments follow last week’s announcement from Konica Minolta, Inc., in which current global President and CEO Shoei Yamana’s role was re-designated to Director, Executive Chairman and Executive Officer, and Toshimitsu Taiko was named his successor.

“I look forward to working with renewed focus to expand our core technology while forging ahead with solutions to support our clients’ adoption of the Intelligent Connected Workplace, including managed IT services, intelligent information management and video security solutions, as well as other emerging services," said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. "Working in concert with our global teams will position us to serve our clients more effectively with their digital transformation initiatives, and enable us to continue to grow our business worldwide.”

Konica Minolta remains focused on digital innovation and the creation of sustainable corporate value. The company is confident this new leadership strategy will successfully guide it through its long-term management vision “Imaging to the People,” which aims to fulfill the needs of society by embracing the ever-evolving state of imaging while accelerating its DX portfolio.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us


