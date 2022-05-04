Konica Minolta Awards Top Performing Dealer Partners at 2022 Dealer Summit

Photo

Ramsey, NJ, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its dealer award winners, recognizing accomplishments during its 2020 and 2021 fiscal years (April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2022).

The awards were announced Tuesday, April 26 during Konica Minolta’s “Full Throttle” 2022 Dealer Summit. The event was held at the company’s U.S. Headquarters in Ramsey, NJ, where a General Session was followed by a wide range of educational breakout sessions to help dealers discover new opportunities for growth through digital transformation. A major focus of the event was Konica Minolta’s new dealer performance program, Rev’d Up, designed to reward and incentivize dealers for growth and diversification. In-person attendance for the event included 137 dealers, leasing partners, press and Konica Minolta staff, with an additional 378 logging into join the event virtually.

The dealer awards were based on growth rates from 2020-2021, and included two winners in each of three categories – total revenue, production print and industrial print (PPIP) and digital transformation (DX). A Dealer Excellence award recognized both growth and total revenue, and a Rising Star was acknowledged for top growth.

“The disruptions to our business during this time made us rethink our award criteria, ultimately altering our formula to create brand new awards that reflected the evolving landscape,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “The resiliency of our dealers throughout the last two years was extraordinary and we are so proud of the success they have seen despite ongoing, unprecedented challenges.”

Below is the list of the 2022 Konica Minolta Dealer Award recipients.

Total Revenue

Dealer Excellence Award – Pacific Office Automation

Rising Star Award – IBE Digital

Production Print/Industrial Print

Dealer Excellence Award – Marco

Rising Star Award – Commonwealth Digital Office Solutions

Digital Transformation/DX

Dealer Excellence Award – Abadan

Rising Star Award – DRP Solutions

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

