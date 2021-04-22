U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.49
    -12.93 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,006.03
    -131.28 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,902.15
    -48.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.01
    +8.38 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.26
    -0.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    -8.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.37
    -0.20 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    -0.0140 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0083 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0410
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,797.28
    -683.13 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,276.65
    +33.59 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,909.76
    +14.47 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims unexpectedly plunge to a new pandemic-era low

Some 547,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims, below estimates of 610,000.

Konica Minolta Continues Commitment to a Sustainable Future

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
·4 min read

Company Makes Progress Toward Environmental Goals

April 22, 2019 &#x002013; Mahwah, NJ &#x002013; A team of Konica Minolta employees on Earth Day 2019 at the Mahwah Environmental Volunteers Organization (MEVO). Volunteers assisted with projects such as planting, weeding and mulching to help us accomplish our mission to create a more ecologically sustainable future.
April 22, 2019 – Mahwah, NJ – A team of Konica Minolta employees on Earth Day 2019 at the Mahwah Environmental Volunteers Organization (MEVO). Volunteers assisted with projects such as planting, weeding and mulching to help us accomplish our mission to create a more ecologically sustainable future.
April 22, 2019 – Mahwah, NJ – A team of Konica Minolta employees on Earth Day 2019 at the Mahwah Environmental Volunteers Organization (MEVO). Volunteers assisted with projects such as planting, weeding and mulching to help us accomplish our mission to create a more ecologically sustainable future.

Ramsey, NJ, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is committed to taking action to ensure a sustainable future for our planet.

For decades, Konica Minolta has been committed to sustainability across its global operations. Its environmental action plan, Eco Vision 2050, sets ambitions goals that the company is working to achieve by 2050. These goals include reducing co2 emissions by 80 percent (compared to 2005 levels), promoting recycling and biodiversity and shifting to 100 percent renewable energy sources globally by 2050.

During 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Konica Minolta contined to make green efforts to meet its long-standing environmental goals. Last summer, the company expedited its ambitious goal of becoming a Carbon Neutral Company, changing its target date from 2050 to 2030. Being carbon neutral means making no net release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and any emissions made will be offset through eco-friendly actions like planting trees or giving back energy derived from renewable sources to the grid.

Also in 2020, Konica Minolta partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation in an effort to revitalize U.S. national forests. In alliance with the U.S. Forest Service and other local planting partners, 10,000 trees were planted in forests affected by wildfires or other natural disasters. The impact will have significant impact over the next 40 years, sequestering 1,617 metric tons of net carbon dioxide, intercepting 11,100,000 gallons of rainfall and removing 207 tons of air pollution.

The company’s commitment to green practices is reflected in local efforts at Konica Minolta’s U.S. headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey. Employees volunteer hundreds of hours each year to environmental initiatives, supporting sustainability in its communities and contributing to a brighter future for the planet. The site is partially powered by solar energy – and has been for more than seven years. The solar energy system consists of carport canopies supporting solar panels that produce about 10 – 15 percent of the campus’ energy needs.

Konica Minolta is consistently recognized as a global leader in sustainability. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years, and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. The company was also awarded a global leadership position on the Climate A List by CDP, an international not-for-profit organization engaged in activities to realize a sustainable economy in 2020.

Konica Minolta works hard year-round to reduce its environmental impact wherever it can, following the United Nations Global Compact to guide global sustainability and community initiatives. Learn more about Konica Minolta’s environmental efforts online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares Of United Airlines Are Down By 10% Today?

    The stock is up by 15% year-to-date despite the current sell-off.

  • Forget the piggy bank, Till Financial's kids' spend management app gets Gates' backing

    A slew of investors put money in the round, including Elysian Park Ventures, Melinda Gates' venture fund Pivotal Ventures with Magnify Ventures, Afore Capital, Luge Capital, Alpine Meridian Ventures, The Gramercy Fund, SM Ventures (the family office of the founders/CEOs of Stadium Goods) and Lightspeed Venture Partners' Scout Fund. Also participating were angel investors such as the founders of fintech Petal, the founders of alcohol marketplace Drizly, the president of Transactis, and the president of 1800Flowers. Part of Till’s goal is to help kids “learn by doing” and gain confidence in spending decisions.

  • Earth Day Climate Summit Starts on Thursday. Here’s What to Expect.

    Attendees include representatives of 17 major economies that account for 80% of global emissions and global growth.

  • Taiwan begins to plan for zero emissions by 2050

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan has begun to assess how it can reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday, after environmental groups criticised the government for not doing enough to fight climate change. Taiwan is keen to show it is a responsible member of the international community, though it is excluded from most international bodies and treaties due to pressure from Beijing, which considers the island its own territory. On Wednesday, the European Union clinched a deal on a landmark climate change law that puts new, tougher targets on emissions at the heart of its policymaking, to steer it towards zero net emissions by 2050.

  • Russia announces end to massive troop buildup near Ukraine

    Russia's defense minister said Thursday that massive military exercises near the border with Ukraine had been completed, and that he had ordered troops to return to their permanent bases by May 1, according to state media.Why it matters: Tens of thousands of troops and heavy military equipment had been moved to the border of eastern Ukraine and the annexed territory of Crimea over the last month, sparking fears of a potential Russian invasion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAs recently as early Thursday, Russia conducted military drills in Crimea that involved more than 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, around 200 aircraft and about 1,200 military vehicles, AP reports, citing the Russian defense ministry.Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the goals of the military exercises "have been fully achieved" and that troops "demonstrated the ability to ensure reliable defense of the country," according to translated remarks.Between the lines: The immediate threat of a Russian invasion may be subsiding, but tens of thousands of troops remain within striking distance of Ukraine and there is no end in sight to the long-simmering conflict in the eastern Donbass region.The Russian buildup appears to have been engineered in part to gauge the response not only of Ukraine, but of the U.S. and Europe.President Biden offered stern warnings to Vladimir Putin and support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but backed off a plan to send warships to the Black Sea and made clear that the U.S. would not fight a war over Ukraine. The European response was more muted still.In Ukraine, though, the threat of invasion sparked a sense of national unity and bolstered Zelensky's position, Davyd Arakhamia, the leader of Zelensky's party in parliament, told Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Malaysia Sells World’s 1st Sovereign Dollar Sustainability Sukuk

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia became the first country to sell a dollar Sukuk linked to sustainable activities, adding to a growing number of issuers turning to debt financing for environmental and social projects.The Southeast Asian country priced $800 million of 10-year sustainability Islamic finance notes on Wednesday, Malaysia’s finance ministry said. The deal also included a $500 million 30-year tranche. The offering was oversubscribed by 6.4 times.Sustainable debt issuance rose 29% last year to a record $732 billion, according to figures from BloombergNEF. Indonesia sold green debt that complies with religious principles in 2018, making it the first country in the world to issue such securities, according to a United Nations Development Programme report.“Demand for ESG or sustainability-linked bonds continues to gain traction while there is still a limited supply” of such issuance from Southeast Asia, said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities in Singapore. “Adding the sustainability label helps widen further the investor base.”Spreads on both parts of the deal tightened during marketing, and the sustainability Sukuk sold at 50 basis points over Treasuries compared with initial price guidance of around 90 basis points. The deal resulted in the lowest-ever yield and spread for a U.S.-dollar Sukuk issuance by Malaysia, the finance ministry said.Malaysia is an infrequent issuer in overseas bond markets, last selling dollar debt in 2016. Its existing U.S. currency notes have a longer duration than Asian credit more broadly, which made them vulnerable to a selloff last quarter as yields spiked. They’ve since recouped some losses as interest rates retreated.Like governments around the globe, Malaysia has been tackling the impact of the pandemic, and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled a 20 billion ringgit ($4.9 billion) stimulus package last month that included discounts on power bills, tax breaks and cash aid to the poor.Malaysia’s gross domestic product may expand 6% to 7.5% in 2021, its central bank said last month. That’s potentially slower than its earlier projection of 6.5%-7.5% growth, but still ahead of many of its neighbors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. dollar losses bounce after Canada tips toward higher rates

    A U.S. dollar rebound against major currencies was interrupted on Wednesday after Canada's central bank signaled it could start an interest rate hike in 2022 and reduced the scope of its asset-buying program. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, turned down after the announcement from the Bank of Canada and was off by 0.1% in late afternoon (1946 GMT) in New York after having been up as much as 0.24% for the day.

  • Greensill lender Credit Suisse suffers 'unacceptable' loss

    Credit Suisse raises $2bn to shore up its finances as regulators widen a probe into the Swiss bank.

  • BitMEX to Offer Custody, Spot Trading to Expand Beyond Crypto Derivatives

    Derivatives are to remain at "the heart" of BitMEX's business, however.

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.

  • Gold Buying Is Bouncing Back in Key Markets of China and India

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s gold imports from Switzerland surged to highest in almost eight years in March, in a sign that Asian consumers are once again a key pillar of support for the precious metal.After a year on the sidelines -- during which exchange-traded fund buying drove bullion to a record -- Indian and Chinese consumers have rediscovered their appetite for gold. That’s helped bolster the precious metal this month after the worst first quarter in decades. Still, with India posting the world’s biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the recovery in gold demand is about to be tested.Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,787.60 an ounce by 12:20 p.m. in London, as Treasury yields rebounded after earlier losses.India, the world’s No. 2 gold consumer, imported 82.6 tons from Switzerland last month, the most since April 2013, as jewelry buyers took advantage of the dip in prices during the ongoing wedding season.“These latest numbers certainly demonstrate the degree of pent-up demand in the country after the implosion in 2020,” Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX, wrote in a note. Still, India’s gold-market revival is now “evaporating as a result of the rapid spread of the Covid virus” there, she added.China also boosted shipments from Europe’s premier gold-refining hub. Imports from Switzerland rose nearly fourfold to a seven-month high of 9.3 tons, following the resumption of purchases in February. China’s central bank is approving imports of about 75 tons a month to meet domestic consumption, according to people familiar with the matter.Silver and platinum declined, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.Spot palladium fell 0.6%, after touching a record high of $2,895.96 an ounce on Wednesday as a global economic rebound fueled expectations for increasing demand from automakers and concerns about a deepening supply shortfall.The price of the metal used in catalytic converters to curb emissions in gasoline-powered vehicles is up 17% in 2021, building on a five-year rally. The bulk of this year’s gains have come since mid-March after flooding at Russian mines run by MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC curbed output.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge as it cashes out on assets

    Blackstone Group Inc, the world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday that its distributable earnings more than doubled in the first quarter to $1.2 billion as it cashed out on holdings. Dealmaking activity surged in the quarter as a booming stock market and low borrowing costs emboldened private equity firms to sell some of their assets for top dollar. Blackstone reported distributable earnings per share of $96, surpassing the average Wall Street analyst estimate of 76 cents, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    Just what can you invest in with a Roth IRA? And what constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here's what you need to know.

  • ECB keeps policy unchanged, sees scope for rebound

    The European Central Bank left policy unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping copious stimulus flowing even as it saw reasons to expect a firm rebound of the euro area economy this year. The ECB is keeping borrowing costs pinned near record lows via massive bond purchases to see the 19-country currency bloc through a scarring recession that has kept schools, shops, restaurants and hotels closed for most of the last year. But growth is expected to rebound quickly from mid-year as COVID-19 infections are brought under control, the pace of vaccination picks up and restrictions are removed, raising questions about just how much ECB help is still needed.

  • Ticket Seller Vivid Seats to Go Public Via Todd Boehly’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivid Seats, a digital ticketing marketplace looking to benefit from the resumption of live performances, agreed to go public via a merger with Horizon Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm led by Todd Boehly.The parties expect the combined company to have a market capitalization of about $1.95 billion, they said in a statement Thursday. Bloomberg News reported last month that Vivid Seats was in advanced talks to go public through Horizon.Horizon shares were up 3.1% to $10.10 in premarket trading at 7:32 a.m. in New York.Vivid Seats’ accommodating policies during the coronavirus pandemic have given it a “unique opportunity to drive outsized growth during post-pandemic recovery,” according to the statement. Horizon is sponsored by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm founded by Boehly, an ex-Guggenheim executive who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers major league baseball team.Vivid Seats will receive a total of about $769 million in gross proceeds from the transaction, the parties said. Institutional investors have committed to infusing $225 million into the combined company through a so-called private investment in public equity.The deal is a boost to the market for special purpose acquisition companies, which saw months of torrid activity freeze up lately.Evercore and Latham & Watkins advised Vivid Seats, while Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Kirkland & Ellis advised Horizon.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade

    Coffee drinkers, pet owners and home bakers helped to drive the biggest rise in quarterly sales at Nestle for 10 years, as the world's biggest food group outshone Danone and set a high bar for Unilever. The Swiss group has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic well so far, as consumers have bought more packaged foods and tried to brighten up lockdowns with Starbucks at-home coffee or making treats with Carnation evaporated milk.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.

  • Historic Oil Glut Amassed in the Pandemic Almost Gone

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented oil inventory glut that amassed during the coronavirus pandemic is almost gone, underpinning a price recovery that’s rescuing producers but vexing consumers.Barely a fifth of the surplus that flooded into the storage tanks of developed economies when oil demand crashed last year remained as of February, according to the International Energy Agency. Since then, the lingering remnants have been whittled away as supplies hoarded at sea plunge and a key depot in South Africa is depleted.The re-balancing comes as OPEC and its allies keep vast swathes of production off-line and a tentative economic recovery rekindles global fuel demand. It’s propping international crude prices near $67 a barrel, a boon for producers yet an increasing concern for motorists and governments wary of inflation.“Commercial oil inventories across the OECD are already back down to their five-year average,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “What’s left of the surplus is almost entirely concentrated in China, which has been building a permanent petroleum reserve.”The process isn’t quite complete. A considerable overhang appears to remain off the coast of China’s Shandong province, though this may have accumulated to feed new refineries, according to consultants IHS Markit Ltd.Working off the remainder of the global excess may take some more time, as OPEC+ is reviving some halted supplies and new virus outbreaks in India and Brazil threaten demand.Still, the end of the glut at least appears to be in sight.Oil inventories in developed economies stood just 57 million barrels above their 2015-2019 average as of February, down from a peak of 249 million in July, the IEA estimates.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when lockdowns crushed world fuel demand by 20% and trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd. fretted that storage space for oil would soon run out.Stockpile SlumpIn the U.S., the inventory pile-up has effectively cleared already.Total stockpiles of crude and products subsided in late February to 1.28 billion barrels -- a level seen before coronavirus erupted -- and continue to hover there, according to the Energy Information Administration. Last week, stockpiles in the East Coast fell to their lowest in at least 30 years.“We’re starting to see refinery runs pick up in the U.S., which will be good for potential crude stock draws,” said Mercedes McKay, a senior analyst at consultants FGE.There have also been declines inside the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the warren of salt caverns used to store oil for emergency use. Traders and oil companies were allowed to temporarily park oversupply there by former President Trump, and in recent months have quietly removed about 21 million barrels from the location, according to people familiar with the matter.The oil surplus that gathered on the world’s seas is also diminishing. Ships were turned into makeshift floating depots when onshore facilities grew scarce last year, but the volumes have plunged, according to IHS Markit Ltd.They’ve tumbled about by 27% in the past two weeks to 50.7 million barrels, the lowest in a year, IHS analysts Yen Ling Song and Fotios Katsoulas estimate.A particularly vivid symbol is the draining of crude storage tanks at the logistically-critical Saldanha Bay hub on the west coast of South Africa. It’s a popular location for traders, allowing them the flexibility to quickly send cargoes to different geographical markets.Inventories at the terminal are set to fall to 24.5 million barrels, the lowest in a year, according to ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.For the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the decline is a vindication of the bold strategy they adopted a year ago. The alliance slashed output by 10 million barrels a day last April -- roughly 10% of global supplies -- and is now in the process of carefully restoring some of the halted barrels.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has consistently said its key objective is to normalize swollen inventories, though it’s unclear whether the cartel will open the taps once that’s achieved. In the past, the lure of high prices has prompted the group to keep production tight even after reaching its stockpile target.Mixed BlessingTo consuming nations the great de-stocking is less of a blessing. Drivers in California are already reckoning with paying almost $4 for a gallon of gasoline, data from the AAA auto club show. India, a major importer, has complained about the financial pain of resurgent prices.For better or worse, the re-balancing should continue. As demand picks up further, global inventories will decline at a rate of 2.2 million barrels a day in the second half, propelling Brent crude to $74 a barrel or even higher, Citigroup predicts.“Gasoline sales are ripping in the U.S.,” said Morse. “Demand across all products will hit record levels in the third quarter, pushed up by demand for transport fuels and petrochemical feed-stocks.”(Corrects date range in first chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett could teach traders in dogecoin, GameStop and other hot trends a few things about ‘Mr. Market’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As the old joke goes, St. Peter had some bad news for an oil prospector who appeared at the pearly gates of heaven: “You’re qualified for admission,” said St.