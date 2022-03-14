U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,166.98
    -37.33 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,884.00
    -60.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,567.31
    -276.50 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,943.57
    -36.10 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.89
    -6.44 (-5.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.90
    -25.10 (-1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.86 (-3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    +0.0061 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1240
    +0.1200 (+5.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3035
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9380
    +0.6580 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,681.47
    -349.36 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.36
    +5.18 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Konica Minolta Healthcare Highlights Automated Features in Exa Platform that Enhance Productivity at Annual HIMSS Meeting

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.
·2 min read
Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.
Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

WAYNE, N.J., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the annual meeting of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., is highlighting new features of the Exa® Platform that automate common clinical and administrative tasks, enabling radiology departments and practices to enhance staff productivity, improve reimbursement and capture non-covered costs. The Exa Platform is comprised of multiple modules including RIS, PACS, Billing and specialty viewers across a shared database that can be used individually or together for a complete Enterprise Imaging experience.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) will mandate the use of a Clinical Decision Support Mechanism (CDSM), a tool that communicates Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) for advanced diagnostic imaging, beginning January 1, 2023. Integrated into the Exa Platform, the new tool provides AUC information to the ordering clinician and assists them in making the most appropriate treatment decision for a patient’s specific clinical condition. Orders placed through the Exa Physician Portal will automatically be validated electronically.

For many practices, capturing accurate insurance eligibility and payment estimation before or at the time of service helps reduce eligibility denials, increase reimbursement payments and obtain patient co-pays. Exa Platform now includes a real-time medical insurance and billing submission processing solution that seamlessly verifies patient eligibility for an imaging procedure. It also provides the patient with an estimate for their out-of-pocket costs during appointment scheduling to capture these payments more efficiently and accurately.

“Reducing inefficiencies in common administrative tasks delivers the value-added solutions providers are seeking to help reduce the need for collections, improve billing performance and free up resources so they can realize more productivity and profitability,” says Tim Kearns, Strategic Marketing Manager, Healthcare IT. “As a cloud-based, zero-footprint PACS, RIS and Billing solution, Exa Platform drives clinical efficiency from scheduling to delivery of the report. Now, these new features automate other key tasks tied to ordering, reimbursement and billing, further elevating staff productivity and reducing inefficiencies with the Exa Platform so they can spend more time focused on patient care.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.
Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

Contact:
Mary Beth Massat
Massat Media
224.578.2388
https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

    A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Nektar Therapeutics Loses Half Its Value As Bristol Myers-Paired Melanoma Test Flops

    Adding Nektar's most drug to Bristol Myers' Opdivo didn't improve outcomes for melanoma patients — leading NKTR stock to crash Monday.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Stock-Split Watch: Is Booking Holdings Next?

    Stock splits appear to have recently come back into favor. After supporting four-figure stock prices for years, both Alphabet and Amazon have announced plans for 20-for-1 stock splits in the coming months. Although Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is not a likely choice for the Dow, its approximate $2,000 per share price makes it a possible split candidate as well.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 2.2% as of 11:13 a.m. ET on Monday despite there being no specific news pushing the shares lower.  The move is following a pattern established last summer when internet stock traders pushed the movie theater operator's highly shorted shares to unreasonable heights during a meme stock trading frenzy -- it hit almost $73 a share last June -- only to see their value subsequently collapse.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • Alibaba and JD.com Have Slumped. The Charts Hint When to Buy.

    Alibaba and JD.com have slumped in recent days and are well off the highs. Here's how to trade them from here.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Apple Stock Alert: Will Foxconn Closure Sink iPhone Maker?

    Apple stock is pulling back for the third straight day after news from Foxconn. Here are the support and resistance levels to know now.

  • COVID-19: China issues lockdowns amid Omicron outbreak

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the current outbreak of COVID-19 in China and what it means for the country's zero-COVID policy.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.