U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,831.37
    -68.74 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,035.80
    -402.46 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,223.71
    -300.84 (-2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.14
    -24.60 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.51
    +1.94 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.30
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.39 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0078 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1640
    +0.7180 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,343.32
    -488.20 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.07
    -7.99 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Konica Minolta’s John Fulena and Cody Walton Named to ENX Magazine’s 2022 Difference Makers List

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
·5 min read

Photo 1

John Fulena, Director, Production and Industrial Printing, Dealer Division, Konica Minolta
John Fulena, Director, Production and Industrial Printing, Dealer Division, Konica Minolta

Photo 2

Cody Walton, National Manager, Strategic Solutions, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta
Cody Walton, National Manager, Strategic Solutions, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce John Fulena, Director, Production and Industrial Printing, Dealer Division, and Cody Walton, National Manager, Strategic Solutions, Dealer Sales, as honorees on ENX Magazine’s 2022 Difference Makers list. This year’s recipients were recognized for their exceptional contributions to keeping their respective businesses and the industry moving forward despite the ongoing pandemic and the Great Resignation.

A true industry veteran, John Fulena joined Konica Minolta in 2020 with 35+ years of experience, much of which at larger OEMs. Fulena’s focus at Konica Minolta has been on helping the company’s dealer community grow their businesses within the print production and industrial printing (PP/IP) marketplaces. Starting his new position during the pandemic meant his work was cut out for him. When travel and in-person meetings became impossible, he and his team hosted virtual tours and product demos from the company’s Client Engagement Center (CEC). Their efforts helped Konica Minolta’s PP/IP sales stay on track, with many units sold sight unseen. Constant change required increased communication and education with the company’s dealers, with continual monitoring in the field to assess needs and identify priorities to get as many orders filled on a weekly basis as possible. In addition, supply chain issues kept John highly focused on managing inventory, allocating toner and maintaining relevant promotions for dealer partners.

Cody Walton is responsible for assessing Konica Minolta’s wide range of offerings, including managed IT, Unified Communications, Intelligent Information Management (IIM), software solutions and Video Security Solutions (VSS) and strategically fitting them into the company’s dealer sales channel. He works closely with each Konica Minolta dealer, looking at their business plans, current offerings, customer base and capabilities to formulate new lines of business into successful sales strategies. By encouraging dealers to diversifying their portfolios, Walton helps them maintain business continuity and thrive through digital transformation (DX). When Konica Minolta launched a new initiative last year to focus on vertical markets, Walton took what the company was doing with its direct sales channel and aligned it with the dealer channel, using research, data and analytics to define opportunities in the marketplace. Walton has been with Konica Minolta for more than six years.

“We are so fortunate to have John and Cody on our team,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “John makes an incredible difference by ensuring that PP/IP is a growth product and very profitable for our dealers. We’ve had an amazing year with sales of our presses, thanks to education, awareness, training and understanding, and adjusting to the ever-changing marketplace during the pandemic. Cody is a master at rapport building, and brought strong relationships with software providers and vendors he’s cultivated over the years. He takes great pains to thoroughly learn our products and services as well as our dealers’ businesses, then matches them up to ensure their success. He makes a difference by not only helping our dealers reach optimal growth, but by also advancing Konica Minolta’s initiatives through our dealer network.”

Read about all of ENX’s 2022 Difference Makers at enxmagazine.com.

Previous ENX Difference Makers from Konica Minolta include:

  • Lisa Salerno, Manager, Product Management, Production Print

  • John Dembia, Product Marketing Manager

  • Bill Hall, Product Marketing Manager

  • Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, All Covered

  • Dennis Curry, Executive Director and Deputy CTO, Konica Minolta, Inc.

  • Kay Du Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing

  • Sam Errigo, President and CEO

  • Allison Kern, Manager, CSR and Internal Communications

  • Glenn Mathis, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Managed IT, North America

  • Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning

  • Scott Swidersky, President, IIM

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series.  Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ENX Magazine

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 25th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights through interviews with key players in all segments of the document technology industry. With a circulation of more than 28,000 hard copies, ENX magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for document technology industry professionals.

 

# # # # #

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Simply Outrageous:’ EY Hit With $100 Million Fine After Audit Employees Cheat on CPA Ethics Exam

    (Bloomberg) -- Ernst & Young LLP admitted that dozens of its audit personnel cheated on the ethics portion of the Certified Public Accountant exam and that the firm misled US regulators probing the misconduct, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Retirees are heading back to work amid soaring inflation — here's what you need to know

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • SEC fines EY $100 million for cheating by auditors

    Big Four accounting firm EY has been fined $100 million by the SEC for cheating by its auditors on exams to obtain or retain licenses.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find P

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChi

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • US Home-Price Growth Decelerates for First Time Since 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Home-price growth in the US started to slow in April.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA national measure of prices climbed 20.4%, down from the 20.6% gain in March, the S&P CoreLogic Cas

  • Ripple WILL Leave the Country if SEC Wins, Says CEO Garlinghouse

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has been fighting the Ripple for more than a year and a half now, with no clear decision still.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • Albemarle Urges US to Cut Red Tape to Boost Lithium Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest lithium producer is urging the US government to cut red tape to accelerate a build-out of a domestic supply chain for materials needed for batteries, electric vehicles and cleaner technologies while cutting dependence on China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Gives Up Early Gains on Monday

    Silver markets initially tried to continue the rally on Monday but have given back the gains as investors continue to watch interest rates in the US rise.

  • Chinese blockchain developer calls crypto a Ponzi scheme

    Cryptocurrency is a huge Ponzi scheme, Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) — the developer behind China’s state-backed blockchain infrastructure — said on Sunday. See related article: China’s BSN to launch overseas public chain without crypto support Fast facts Crypto is an old hoax in a new form, Zhiguang Shan, chair of BSN Development Alliance, and Yifan […]

  • SEC fines Ernst & Young $100 million for employees cheating on CPA ethics exams

    Accounting giant Ernst & Young will pay $100 million to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission that hundreds of its employees cheated on the ethics components of the Certified Public Accountant examination and continuing education courses.

  • An Esoteric Oil Gauge Has Spiked to an Unprecedented Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetThe oil market is so strong some gauges are at previously unthink

  • EY to pay $100 million to settle U.S. charges of staff cheating on accountant exams

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young will pay $100 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges that its auditors cheated on certified public accounting (CPA) exams and that it misled the agency's investigators. The London-based auditor admitted to the charges and agreed to pay what the SEC said is its largest fine against an auditor. "EY acknowledges the findings determined by the SEC," said Brendan Mullin, EY media relations director, adding that the firm's response has been "thorough, extensive and effective."