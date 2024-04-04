Konica Minolta Jumps on Plan to Cut 2,400 Jobs, Boost Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Konica Minolta Inc. jumped to a 10-month high on its plan to slash 2,400 jobs worldwide, part of an effort to boost profitability.

The maker of photocopiers and medical diagnostic imaging equipment said it is reducing headcount around the world over the next twelve months by increasing productivity through the use of generative artificial intelligence. The cuts are set to increase profit by ¥20 billion ($130 million) in the fiscal year starting April 2025, it said.

The company, which had close to 40,000 employees worldwide as of early last year, will concentrate its resources on profitability, it said in a statement Thursday. Its stock closed up 5.9% to its highest since May.

Japan is crowded with the world’s biggest makers of office equipment, including Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corp. and Ricoh Co. Demand for printers and copiers has declined steadily as more offices go paperless, prompting many of these companies to shift their optics expertise into areas such as health care, semiconductor production and space technologies.

“We are looking for signs of consolidation, such as Konica Minolta joining Ricoh and Toshiba Tec’s joint venture,” said Okasan Securities analyst Takashi Shimamoto, referring to the two companies’ plan to merge their multifunction printer operations.

Konica Minolta, which dates back to 1873, was an early innovator in cameras and photo materials. It later diversified into copiers and health care equipment.

Its stock price remains far below the level of the 2000s. The stock is down more than 50% over the past five years.

The shares had recovered some of those losses in recent months, gaining 21% this year before today’s rally.

