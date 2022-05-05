U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Konica Minolta Launches AccurioPress 6272P

·4 min read
Flagship Monochrome Digital Press Offers Improved Productivity and Faster Speed

Konica Minolta's AccurioPress 6272P Flagship Monochrome Digital Press Offers Improved Productivity and Faster Speed

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced the release of its AccurioPress 6272P press, designed to help customers rethink monochrome print possibilities. Commercial printers, print-for-pay services and central in-house printing operations are all major target markets for the fully configured digital production press, which replaces the bizhub PRESS 2250P.

Based on the highly successful single-engine AccurioPress 6136P, this flagship monochrome digital press utilizes dual-engine technology that enables printing more than 16,000 images per hour (ipm). Customers benefit from the AccurioPress 6272P’s best-in-class durability, reliability, productivity, efficiency and automation while optimizing their investment through a low total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to similar speed devices.

The AccurioPress 6272P prints 272 ipm duplex to meet tight print deadlines and supports a wide range of media, including coated and uncoated stock in weights from 40 gsm up to 350 gsm and ranging from 3.74” x 5.24” to 12.76” x 19.02”. With a maximum input capacity of 18,000 sheets and a maximum output capacity of up to 18,600 sheets with three high-capacity stackers, the press delivers long, uninterrupted runs.

The tandem-engine combination, achieved through the tandem relay unit (TD-502), provides twice the speed and double the productivity in one integrated production process that offers superior image quality and a wide range of automated features. The press uses LED print heads at 1,200 x 1,200 dpi with technology to ensure smaller fonts are crisp and halftones are smooth, producing stunning monochrome text and images.

As with the AccurioPress 6136P series, the 6272P uses CIE colour space when converting colour documents to black and white, creating richer gradations than conventional conversion. Independent front-to-back alignment and a distortion-adjustment function ensure accurate duplex registration for book blocks, technical documents and more. The newly developed pass-through mode secures production in the rare case of a machine error, and the standard paper-cooling system enables all output to be processed immediately offline after printing.

Enhanced Efficiency by Automation
For printing companies looking to integrate their printing, and organizations that use digital printing to produce their own in-house publications and promotional materials, AccurioPro, Konica Minolta’s suite of digital solutions for professional printing, boosts speed and efficiency, expands capabilities and services and reduces the need for operational manpower. Together, these features streamline customers’ print jobs and help to boost their profitability.

A stacking unit and a wide variety of finishing options with an interface to third-parties such as Plockmatic and GBC, enhance the 6272P’s speed and productivity for high-demand printing environments to create print products that stand out and create added value. The press is also compatible with the IQ-501 for managing front-to-back registration and gradation. Additionally with the TD-502, customers can upgrade their existing AccurioPress 6136P and double its productivity to that of the AccurioPress 6272P.

“This launch showcases a number of Konica Minolta’s key objectives; streamlining our clients’ digital transformation while rethinking print possibilities and boosting profitability,” said Kaan Saynier, Marketing Director, Product and Planning, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “We’ve equipped the AccurioPress 6272P to tackle our customers advanced applications by combining innovative features such as dual-engine technology, best-in-class durability, efficiency and automation all with a low total cost of ownership.”

Learn more about the AccurioPress 6272P online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

CONTACT INFORMATION

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada
Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.
info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a587f4e-f84b-4d06-b1ad-86ea63b84cd9


