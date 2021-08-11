Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Featured on CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List

Senior Vice President of Dealer Sales Celebrates Fourth Year on Esteemed List

Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta has been named to CRN's Women of the Channel list for the fourth consecutive year.

Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta has been named to CRN's Women of the Channel list for the fourth consecutive year.

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Laura Blackmer has extensive industry experience, including various roles in both sales and executive leadership positions. She is now a four-time honoree of CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel list, a two-time CRN Channel Chief and a member of CRN’s Women of the Channel Senior Leadership Forum. Blackmer is also a member of the Colorado State University Business Leadership Council.

“I truly appreciate this honor from CRN, as well as their continued support of female leaders in this industry,” said Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “The resiliency our dealer partners have shown in the face of the dynamic market changes we have been experiencing is inspiring, and it is a privilege to be part of their continued growth and success on their journey toward digital transformation.”

“Laura has worked tirelessly to help our dealer partners focus on growth opportunities amid an evolving business landscape by building and enhancing their digital transformation offerings. We are so pleased to see her efforts recognized once again by CRN.” said Sam Errigo, COO, Konica Minolta. “Laura is an incredible leader and we are lucky to have her on our team.”

Story continues

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list can be found online at CRN.com/WOTC.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

# # # # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us



