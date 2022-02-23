U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Promoted to President, Dealer Sales

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
·3 min read

Photo

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta
Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced Laura Blackmer has been promoted to President, Dealer Sales. Blackmer joined Konica Minolta in 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales. She is responsible for the sales and management of Konica Minolta’s extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and managed IT Services. Blackmer’s new role will be effective April 1, 2022.

An industry veteran, Blackmer has extensive experience, including 19 years with HP in sales management and vast knowledge of the imaging channel. Blackmer held the role of U.S. Director of Channel Sales at Intermec Technologies Corporation, where she redefined the company’s channel strategy, programs and engagement. Additionally, she spent five years at Sharp Electronics, continuing her focus on people leadership and change management for channel-focused organizations.

“Since joining Konica Minolta, Laura has been pivotal to the success of our dealer partners, driving sales growth in all the core areas of our business while fostering the development of key digital transformation initiatives to enhance capabilities,” said Sam Errigo, COO, Konica Minolta. “Laura is an exceptional leader with strategic vision and a unique passion for understanding our customers and our technology. I am confident in her ability as an executive and to advance the channel to achieve optimal success.”

Blackmer has been awarded "Best Female Executive" six consecutive years by The Cannata Report. In 2021, she was named one of Tiger Paw Software’s Top 100 Influencers in the managed print industry. She has also been named to CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel list four times and is a three-time Channel Chief. Blackmer is a member of CRN’s Women of the Channel Senior Leadership Forum and Colorado State University’s Business Leadership Council.

“I'm extremely proud of what we have accomplished together with our dealer partners, particularly during the last two challenging years,” said Blackmer. “The energy of our dealers is infectious and motivates me to do better as a person, organization and company. I look forward to continuing our work to drive digital transformation and bring the very best products and solutions to our mutual customers.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us


