Konica Minolta Receives Platinum Elite, Diamond and Two Partner-of-the-year Honors from Hyland

Recognized for Exceptional Work Helping Organizations Operate More Efficiently Using Hyland’s Content Services Platform

Ramsey, NJ, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), an award-winning content services solution provider, was recently honored by Hyland with four different awards for its continued work helping customers digitally transform using the OnBase content services platform. The awards, an annual recognition of service excellence within the Hyland Global Partner Community through activities such as training, support, customer retention and number of customers served, were recently presented as part of the Hyland Partner Virtual Event Series.

Konica Minolta received the Platinum Elite award for reaching the highest level of sales performance and excellence through new customer acquisitions and additional solutions to existing customers. The company was also was recognized with the Diamond Support award for partners that have gone above and beyond to make sure their customers receive the highest level of support for their Hyland solutions.

Konica Minolta also received the Hyland Cloud Partner of the Year award for the second consecutive year. This accolade goes to the partners that have embraced a cloud-based solution focus and demonstrated it in the marketplace. A new award to the program this year, the Workview Partner of the Year, was also presented to Konica Minolta for recognizing and providing for customer’s case management applications through Hyland’s low-code, rapid application development platform.

“For the past eight years, we have helped our customers with their digital transformation as an Authorized Hyland Solution Provider,” said Sam Errigo, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta. “We recognize how critical it is to introduce content services and case management applications to our customer base, and how Hyland has enabled us to collaborate with customers and co-author the roadmap they need to grow their businesses.”

“We take great pride in our global partner program, building a diverse partner community that offers robust content services solutions to organizations worldwide. Our partners’ success is our success, and we congratulate Konica Minolta for its commitment to customer success and achievement as a multi-award winner,” said Bill Kavanaugh, Senior Vice President of Sales at Hyland.

The Hyland Global Partner Community is an exclusive team of more than 400 Hyland partners. They provide expertise and hands-on support for OnBase, as well as the many complementary technologies that make up content services solutions. Providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support. And they get continuous Hyland solution training and the backing of Hyland, a highly respected channel-friendly vendor.

Konica Minolta is dedicated to delivering content services solutions that help companies operate better and smarter, and understands what lies on the horizon – such as Robotic Process Automation – to enhance their business operation. Through these designations, Konica Minolta has demonstrated its attentiveness to its customer base, and continued drive to share updates with innovative software solutions offered by Hyland Software, such as OnBase.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

