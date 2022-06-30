Konsolidator A/S

Press release no 10-2022

Copenhagen, June 30, 2022

Konsolidator enters partnership with consultancy on the German market

Konsolidator has entered a partnership with the German company INSIRE Consulting.

INSIRE Consulting is an experienced partner in group accounting, corporate controlling, and management reporting. The consultancy will act as a referral partner, sending prospective customers to Konsolidator, and an onboarding partner supporting German customers in the technical implementation of Konsolidator.

German market presence with a referral and onboarding partner is part of the market entry strategy for the German and DACH market.

CEO, Claus Finderup Grove comments:

“Germany is one of the biggest markets in Europe and a marketplace dominated by Excel and older legacy consolidation tools, why it is an interesting market to continue to explore.

We already have a German-speaking sales manager, but with a German partner with consolidation expertise, we can also offer onboarding in German and target the German market even stronger.”

Rainer Wollmann at INSIRE comments:

“We assist our clients in software selection, requirements definition, and implementation of financial consolidation solutions. Our focus is to help German companies future-proof their businesses. One way to do so is by implementing cloud software in the finance function, which is why we see an excellent fit for Konsolidator for our customer base.”

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js @konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

