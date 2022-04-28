U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,287.50
    +103.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.39
    +614.46 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,871.53
    +382.59 (+3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.91 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.34
    +3.32 (+3.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.30
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0052 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2465
    -0.0076 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8760
    +2.4320 (+1.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,039.91
    +866.15 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.53
    +16.68 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Konsolidator to issue new shares in a directed issue and due to exercise of warrants - inside information

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Konsolidator A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KONSOL.CO
Konsolidator A/S
Konsolidator A/S

Company announcement no 9-2022

Søborg April 28, 2022

Konsolidator to issue new shares in a directed issue and due to exercise of warrants

Konsolidator announces today the completion of a directed issue and the exercise of warrants totaling proceeds of DKK 4 million which streghthens Konsolidator’s capital base and enables the company to continue its growth journey.

As part of the directed issue Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) will issue 204,861 new shares at a subscription price of DKK 14.40 per share corresponding to gross proceeds of approximately DKK 3 million. Further, 118,055 new shares will be issued as a result of a warrant exercise of 118,055 warrants at an exercise price of DKK 8.8 per share, corresponding to proceeds of DKK 1 million.

Directed Issue
The directed issue of new shares is directed to the respective holding companies of Konsolidator’s three founders, Claus Finderup Grove, Jack Skov, and Lars Højer Påske.

The subscription price is DKK 14.40 per share, equivalent to the closing price of Konsolidator’s shares today, April 28, 2022. The expected gross proceeds of the subscription is DKK 3 million.

Prior to the subscription of new shares, the respective holding companies of the three founders have sold a total of 256,074 of their shares in Konsolidator to a number of investors, including current Board Member in Konsolidator, Cecilia Hultén, at the closing price of Konsolidator’s shares at April 28 less 20%, equivalent to a price of DKK 11.52 per share and proceeds of DKK 3 million.

The Board of Directors has thus exercised a nominal value of DKK 8,194.44 out of its authorisation to increase the share capital without pre-emption rights for Konsolidator’s existing shareholders according to article 3.1.1 of the articles of association.

Exercise of vested warrants
In March 2019 Board Member Jesper Eigen Møller was granted 125,000 warrants, each of which entitles to subscribe for one share in Konsolidator at an exercise price of DKK 8.8 per share.

118,055 of the warrants have vested and been exercised by Jesper Eigen Møller. Payment of the total subscription amount will result in proceeds of DKK 1 million to Konsolidator.

The Board of Directors has decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants. As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of Konsolidator will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 4,722.20 through the issue of 118,055 new shares.

Registration of capital increase
Subject to settlement, the new shares issued as a result of the directed issue and the exercise of warrants will be registered at the Danish Business Authority, and the share capital will increase by 322,916 shares to 15,777,462 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 0.04. The company will have a registered share capital of nominal DKK 631,098.48 after registration of the capital increase.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on May 6, 2022 under the ISIN code of Konsolidator’s existing shares (DK0061113511).

The new shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares in Konsolidator. The new shares will be negotiable instruments, and no restrictions will apply to their transferability. No shares, including the new shares, carry any special rights. The rights conferred by the new shares, including voting and dividend rights, will apply from the date when the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares are to be registered in the name of the holder in Konsolidator's register of shareholders.

Strengthening the capital base
Claus Finderup Grove, CEO, comments: “We are happy to welcome our new shareholders in Konsolidator and to experience such a strong commitment from our two board members Cecilia Hultén and Jesper Eigen Møller. We will continue to focus on delivering on our growth strategy 2022-2024, Unfolding the potential including strengthening our capital base further and we look forward to keeping you updated on the progress.

The guidance for 2022-2024 remain unchanged according to our company announcement on March 30, 2022.

Expected timetable

  • May 4, 2022: Settlement and payment for the new shares

  • May 4, 2022: Registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority

  • May 6, 2022: Shares to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Contacts

Certified Adviser

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Here's Why We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Intel stock falls 5% following data-center miss, light outlook

    Intel Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after sales at the chip maker's major businesses and its forecast for the current quarter came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Ford earnings top estimates but were dragged down by Rivian stake

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss how Ford's investment in Rivian dragged down Ford earnings.

  • Shopify Earnings: What Does the Website Traffic Tell Us?

    The comedown for the pandemic era stars has been nothing short of brutal and Shopify (SHOP) might be the perfect example of this 180-degree swivel in market trends. With a third of the year behind us, more than two-thirds of the stock’s valuation has disappeared into the ether as investors have turned away in droves, spooked by macro trends and disappointing 4Q21 results indicating the pandemic ecommerce party was well and truly over. What’s more, the company offered a bleak outlook, with the gr

  • Intel’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Drops.

    The maker of semiconductors reported higher adjusted per-share earnings than expected. Revenue also beat forecasts.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Why Pitney Bowes Stock Rallied 24% at the Open Today

    Shares of the mailing services company got a boost from its first-quarter 2022 earnings update. Here's a quick look at why.

  • Apple beats sales estimates with big bumps in iPhones, services

    Apple Inc on Thursday reported record fiscal second-quarter sales and profit that beat Wall Street estimates as it managed chip shortages and consumers snapped up new iPhones. Apple shares rose about 3% in after-hours trading. The Silicon Valley-based iPhone maker, which is the world's largest company by market capitalization, is aiming to maintain high demand for the iPhone and other hardware while growing sales from services, including music and video subscriptions.

  • UPDATE 2-Intel forecasts gloomy quarter on supply-chain woes, shares fall

    Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations on Thursday on worries of demand weakness in its largest end market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Rising inflation, resurgence of COVID-19 in China and uncertainties around the war in Ukraine have shifted consumer spending away from gadgets, hurting Intel, which saw more than half of its revenue last year coming from the segment selling processors for PCs. As lockdowns in China continue, supply-chain bottlenecks are likely to hurt Intel's customers, in turn affecting the chipmaker's business.

  • Alphabet Stock Fell Following Q1 Report. Should You Buy Shares?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Android, reported its Q1 earnings after the market closed on April 26. After its post-earnings dump, Alphabet stock is down about 1.5% over the past 12 months. Google Search is still the majority of Alphabet's business, and contributed the most to its growth in Q1 of 2022, with revenue jumping from $31.9 billion a year ago to $39.6 billion this quarter.

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Under $10 With Strong Upside Potential

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that electric vehicle (EV) market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling Today: Is It Time to Buy?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is losing ground in Thursday's daily trading session. The electric vehicle (EV) company's share price was down roughly 4.7% at 11:30 a.m. ET today. Tesla stock has lost substantial ground following the news that CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to buy Twitter has been accepted by the social media company.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 During the Market Sell-Off

    Since hitting all-time closing highs during the first week of January, the benchmark S&P 500 and widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average have dipped into correction territory (i.e., a decline of at least 10%). Whereas most online sales platforms aim for volume and often miss the opportunity to engage with shoppers, Etsy's merchants are typically small, offer unique products and services, and are willing to customize products to meet shoppers' needs.