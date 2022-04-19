U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.00
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,285.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,864.50
    -43.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.48
    -1.73 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.30
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.73
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3770
    +1.3770 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,692.90
    +1,793.56 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.98
    +19.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.44
    -30.94 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Konsolidator releases free trial for Xero users

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Konsolidator A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACTHX
Konsolidator A/S
Konsolidator A/S

Press release no 6-2022

Søborg, April 19, 2022


Konsolidator releases free trial for Xero users
Konsolidator, the leading financial consolidation company, announced today that they have released free trial for Xero ERP users. With a free trial, Xero users can sync their ERP data with Konsolidator® and try the software first-hand before committing.

In line with the 3-year growth strategy, Konsolidator is now ready to offer free trials for Xero ERP users. Shortly after, free trials will also be available to cloud ERP users of Microsoft Business Central, Sage, Quickbooks, e-conomic, and Fortnox.

Lowering the cost of new customer acquisition with 14-day free trials
In combination with the previous cloud ERP integration and self-onboarding releases, Konsolidator expects free trials to open up new sales channels. Xero users can now try Konsolidator® without a pre-sales process and onboard the software by themselves through video tutorials from the online help center. This will allow Xero users around the world to try Konsolidator without needing personal assistance, as the ERP integrations make the onboarding a “plug and play” process.

Konsolidator’s free trial gives prospects access to the basic features and functions of the software in two weeks.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments:
“Try it before you buy it” is the strategy behind offering free trials. We want users to experience our software themselves before they commit, to clearly see how our consolidation software will make them more efficient. In that way, we practically let the software sell itself. It’s a very transparent way of selling and letting customers know precisely what they can expect when they become customers. We believe the free trial option is revolutionary within financial consolidation software.”


Contacts

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Demark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Iveda Bags $1.3M Smart Pole Purchase Order From IP Dream

    Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) forged a strategic collaboration with IP Dream, Inc., with the initial order to purchase 50 Utilus smart pole units for $1.3 million. IP Dream will supply Utilus to its farming customers that produce high-end fruit in Japan. IP Dream will use Utilus' video surveillance system with IvedaAI intelligent video search to protect orchards from theft and threats from birds and other animals. IP Dream will also utilize Utilus in large solar farms to prevent copper thef

  • Is Unity Software (U) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Aggressive Growth Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy outperformed its Russell 3000 Growth Index benchmark in the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across six of the seven sectors […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Focus On Business Customers

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cost of living crisis: Top tips to cut broadband and mobile bills

    From switching providers or haggling here are a few top tips from Which? on how to save hundreds of pounds on your broadband and mobile bills.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • The best TV deals to shop right now— including a 60-inch Samsung for just $448

    Samsung, Sony and more: These sets are our MVPs (most valuable products) in the TV-markdown game.

  • Sky-high electric bill? Save with smart power outlets, power strips, LED bulbs, thermostats.

    Electric bill still going up? Get control of your power usage with with smart power outlets and strips that allow you to turn off individual outlets.

  • Uber Ties Up With Rakuten for Food-Delivery Payments in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. will integrate Rakuten Group Inc.’s payment services into its Uber Eats and later Uber mobility app in Japan, one of its key international markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out

  • The AMC mobile app for US theaters now accepts Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies

    The largest movie theater chain in the U.S., AMC Theaters, has been openly pro-crypto, and the CEO recently announced its mobile app will now accept Dogecoin (DOGE), Shibu Inu (SHIB) and other cryptocurrencies. The names of the other newly supported cryptocurrencies are yet to be revealed.

  • Video Highlights – Female-Led Intelligence in Tech: Join KnightSwan in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the CEO and Chair of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KNSW) to discuss the founding of […]

  • China’s Chip Output Shrinks as Lockdowns Hurt Production

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s quarterly production of semiconductors shrunk for the first time since early 2019 as consumer electronics demand softened and Covid-triggered lockdowns in regions including Shanghai disrupted output.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukrain

  • Blackmagic launches DaVinci Resolve 18 with real-time cloud collaboration

    Blackmagic Design has unveiled a raft of new products including the DaVinci Resolve 18 editing app and Blackmagic Cloud.

  • Google is experimenting with distraction-less notifications

    Google is experimenting with a series of devices that allow for “distraction-less notifications.” The devices are part of Google Little Signals. London-based studio Map Project Office designed the devices in collaboration with Google’s Seed Studio. The idea is for each of the six devices to notify users of things with simple and unobtrusive systems. Notifications … The post Google is experimenting with distraction-less notifications appeared first on BGR.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Tile mate review: Is this a compact key finder to rival Apple’s AirTag?

    For iPhone and Android users alike, we put the company’s cheapest Bluetooth tracker to the test

  • Troubled Trump app Truth Social goes down

    It was the ‘worst I’ve ever seen it,’ one user wrote.

  • Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

    Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox announced a new partnership on Monday that will allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse. The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability. Such an idea is many years away and will require collaboration between companies and metaverse developers, including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft and Epic Games.

  • Instagram rolls out product tagging feature to US users

    Instagram announced that product tagging, which previously only creators and brands could use, is now available to all U.S. users with public accounts. Instagram first announced the update in March and said it would be available in the coming months. To tag a product, after choosing a photo or video, and moving past the filtering and editing screen, tap "Tag people" on the "New Post" screen.