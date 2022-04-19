Konsolidator A/S

Press release no 6-2022

Søborg, April 19, 2022





Konsolidator releases free trial for Xero users

Konsolidator, the leading financial consolidation company, announced today that they have released free trial for Xero ERP users. With a free trial, Xero users can sync their ERP data with Konsolidator® and try the software first-hand before committing.

In line with the 3-year growth strategy, Konsolidator is now ready to offer free trials for Xero ERP users. Shortly after, free trials will also be available to cloud ERP users of Microsoft Business Central, Sage, Quickbooks, e-conomic, and Fortnox.

Lowering the cost of new customer acquisition with 14-day free trials

In combination with the previous cloud ERP integration and self-onboarding releases, Konsolidator expects free trials to open up new sales channels. Xero users can now try Konsolidator® without a pre-sales process and onboard the software by themselves through video tutorials from the online help center. This will allow Xero users around the world to try Konsolidator without needing personal assistance, as the ERP integrations make the onboarding a “plug and play” process.

Konsolidator’s free trial gives prospects access to the basic features and functions of the software in two weeks.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments:

“Try it before you buy it” is the strategy behind offering free trials. We want users to experience our software themselves before they commit, to clearly see how our consolidation software will make them more efficient. In that way, we practically let the software sell itself. It’s a very transparent way of selling and letting customers know precisely what they can expect when they become customers. We believe the free trial option is revolutionary within financial consolidation software.”



Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Demark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

