Konsolidator A/S

Press release no 3-2022

Søborg, February 25, 2022





Konsolidator releases integrations to leading ERP systems

Konsolidator, the leading financial consolidation company, announced today the launch of four integrations to the popular cloud ERP-systems Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, and Fortnox. This is in line with Konsolidator’s new 3-year growth strategy, Unfolding the potential, focusing on reaching a global customer base with a higher value proposition. By using the “plug-and-play” integration, customers will reduce consolidation time even more and eliminate the risk of errors in the tedious data upload process, which will improve the Return On Investment (ROI) of using Konsolidator®.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments:

“It is our vision to become the preferred consolidation add-on to cloud ERP systems globally and to make the consolidation process as fast and easy as possible. With the 4 new ERP integrations, we boost not only the usefulness of our software, but we also increase the ease of use which is key to converting new customers and retaining the current.”

4 new ERP integrations creating customer value

The new cloud ERP integrations support current customer demands and new customer segments in mainly the USA, UK, Ireland, and Sweden. All markets have a high level of digital maturity and adaption of cloud tools and use integrations to increase business flexibility and minimize costs. The 4 new integrations bring the total number of integrations in Konsolidator to 6 as Visma e-conomic and Microsoft Business Central 365 was launched in 2021.

The integrations enable customers to easily synchronize their financial data with Konsolidator by connecting their ERP data to Konsolidator. This maximizes efficiency, improves data accessibility, quality, and productivity, and minimizes manual work and eliminates the risk of errors in the consolidation process.

The first step towards free trials

The new integrations to the large cloud ERP systems in the English-speaking countries are the first step towards providing free trials of Konsolidator. As part of the newly launched strategy, Konsolidator will offer free trials during H2 2022. This taps into the trends in SaaS software of “try-before-you-buy.”

Story continues





Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment



